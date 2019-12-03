Devlin Hodges to Remain Steelers' Starting QB over Mason Rudolph vs. Cardinals

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Fresh off a win over the Cleveland Browns, Devlin Hodges will remain the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday he was sticking with Hodges over Mason Rudolph for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals:

"Going on the road is something we respect, especially when you're working with a young QB. Duck will continue to be our quarterback again this week. He's performed well in hostile environments, but he just doesn't have a big sample size.

"Like what I saw in L.A. I liked what I saw in the second half in Cincinnati, but he'll be moving now into roughly his seventh quarter of road work. We respect it, we've got to prepare that way in preparation for our offensive unit."

Even though Rudolph had a 5-3 record overall, the Steelers scored a total of 40 points and averaged 282.3 yards per game in his last three starts from Weeks 10 through 12. He has nine interceptions on the season, with five in his past two games.

Hodges replaced Rudolph as the starter last week, going 14-of-21 with 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Pittsburgh's 20-13 victory against the Browns.

The win allowed the Steelers to maintain their position as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race with a 7-5 record. The Tennessee Titans have the same record, but Pittsburgh currently holds the tiebreaker based on a better record in conference games.

Pittsburgh is winning games thanks in large part to a defense that ranks sixth in the NFL with 18.8 points allowed per game.

In four games this season, Hodges is completing 67.2 percent of his passes and has thrown for 530 yards.