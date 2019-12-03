Matthijs de Ligt Says Juventus 'Want to Win Everything,' Talks Inter Milan Form

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Matthijs de Ligt has said Juventus are aiming to win every competition they are involved in this season.

The Old Lady are eight-time defending champions in Serie A but look to have a serious challenger this season in the shape of Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, who sit top of the table:

Juve failed to win the Coppa Italia last term for the first time since 2013-14, and they were again unsuccessful in breaking their duck in the UEFA Champions League, which stretches back to 1996 when they beat Ajax to claim their second title.

Juve have confirmed their spot in the knockout rounds of the 2019-20 Champions League, and speaking after collecting the prestigious Kopa Trophy on Monday in Paris, De Ligt said Juve do not distinguish between competitions when it comes to ambition:

"Inter will be a difficult challenge because they are a great team with great players. But the season is long and for us it is all about winning. In the league or in the cup? I don't make distinctions, it's all important. We want to win everything. At Juve there are world-class defenders who will help me grow and become even stronger."

De Ligt, 20, signed for Juventus from Ajax in July after captaining the Dutch side to a domestic double and the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2018-19.

He endured a mixed start to life in Turin but has recently started to live up to his incredible potential, particularly impressing in Juve's 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid last week:

The Netherlands international was unable to prevent the Old Lady dropping two points on Sunday in their 2-2 draw against Sassuolo, though.

Inter's subsequent 2-1 victory over SPAL put them back at the top of the Serie A table, and the Nerazzurri look like being genuine title contenders this term for the first time since 2010-11.

Juve will aim to get back to the top of Serie A before the Christmas break, but they have some difficult fixtures on the horizon, including Saturday's visit to Lazio.