Video: NASCAR's Kyle Busch Pins R-Truth to Win WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It turns out the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship was the second-most prestigious title Kyle Busch claimed in 2019.

Busch and two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip had ringside seats for Raw on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. They became part of the show when 24/7 champion R-Truth sought refuge from a group of would-be challengers.

Unfortunately for Truth, he didn't expect Busch to have eyes for the belt too.

The reigning NASCAR champion even has battle scars to show for his victory.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, so Busch better be aware at all times.

Mike Kanellis pinned his wife Maria at an ob-gyn office to recapture the championship, only to immediately drop it to R-Truth. There are few lengths wrestlers won't go in order to hold the 24/7 title.