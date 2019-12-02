Video: NASCAR's Kyle Busch Pins R-Truth to Win WWE 24/7 Championship on Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2019

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota poses with the trophy after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

It turns out the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship was the second-most prestigious title Kyle Busch claimed in 2019.

Busch and two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip had ringside seats for Raw on Monday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. They became part of the show when 24/7 champion R-Truth sought refuge from a group of would-be challengers.

Unfortunately for Truth, he didn't expect Busch to have eyes for the belt too.

The reigning NASCAR champion even has battle scars to show for his victory.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, so Busch better be aware at all times.

Mike Kanellis pinned his wife Maria at an ob-gyn office to recapture the championship, only to immediately drop it to R-Truth. There are few lengths wrestlers won't go in order to hold the 24/7 title.

Related

    A Comprehensive History of the WWE TLC 📖

    WWE logo
    WWE

    A Comprehensive History of the WWE TLC 📖

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Wrestling Roundup 👊

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Wrestling Roundup 👊

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NXT Strengthens Lead Over AEW Dynamite in Wednesday Night Ratings

    WWE logo
    WWE

    NXT Strengthens Lead Over AEW Dynamite in Wednesday Night Ratings

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Starrcade 2019: Winners, Grades, Reaction

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Starrcade 2019: Winners, Grades, Reaction

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report