Pep Guardiola Doesn't Want to Sign Any Players in January for Manchester City

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he does not want to sign any players in the January transfer window.

The Citizens are 11 points behind leaders Liverpool and have lost key stars such as Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte to long-term injury but Guardiola is not looking to add to his squad, per FourFourTwo.

"I don't want any players in January. If we cannot do it in summer, we cannot do it in January. When they come in January for the next four, five, six years maybe we could think about it, but that is not possible. Normally the players we could think would be interesting and add something to our squad – they are not going to be sold."

Laporte's injury has weakened Manchester City defensively, and they have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Guardiola does have Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones available but seems unwilling to play the duo together and has preferred to deploy midfielder Fernandinho as one of his central defenders which has attracted criticism:

The City boss has defended his decision to play the Brazilian in defence. Per Simon Stone at BBC Sport, he said: "I like Fernandinho playing in that position a lot. I prefer him there. That's why he plays."

Manchester City will have to continue to cope without Laporte for a little while longer. He told Jon Turner at The National he expects to return within the next two months.

The Premier League champions have been linked with strengthening in January. Jonathan Northcroft at the Sunday Times reported that Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has emerged as a target.

Guardiola's comments suggest there will not be any new arrivals this winter, but a summer rebuild may be on the cards particularly if the club relinquish their Premier League title and fail to deliver the UEFA Champions League.