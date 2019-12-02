ACC/Big Ten Challenge 2019: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Monday

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 21st annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge tipped off Monday night with the Miami Hurricanes holding off the Illinois Fighting Illini's comeback from as many as 27 down.

The Hurricanes prevailed to give the ACC an early 1-0 lead over the Big Ten.

The challenge features 14 games over a three-day span. The ACC entered this year leading the series all-time 12-5-3. Most recently, though, the ACC and Big Ten tied 7-7 last year.

This year, nine programs ranked in the AP's Top 25 will be featured. Two marquee matchups include No. 10 Duke meeting No. 11 Michigan State on Tuesday night and No. 6 Ohio State taking on No. 7 North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Below is an overlook at the event's initial action as well as scheduling for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday's Results

Miami def. Illinois, 81-79

Clemson at Minnesota: In Progress

Tuesday's Schedule

Iowa at Syracuse, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Northwestern at Boston College, 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 4 Michigan at No. 1 Louisville, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 17 Florida State at Indiana, 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Rutgers at Pittsburgh, 9 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 10 Duke at No. 11 Michigan State, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wednesday's Schedule

Notre Dame at No. 3 Maryland, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN3

No. 5 Virginia at Purdue, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Nebraska at Georgia Tech, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Wisconsin at NC State, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Wake Forest at Penn State, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPNU

No. 6 Ohio State at No. 7 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Miami Hurricanes 81, Illinois Fighting Illini 79

Illinois scored the night's first bucket, a three-pointer by Trent Frazier, but the Fighting Illini's last lead of the night came with 18:26 remaining in the first half.

The 'Canes led by as many as 27 and held a consistent double-digit lead throughout most of the game.

It's surprising then that Illinois found itself down only 80-79 with possession in the final seconds of the game. Miami was able to maintain the victory when Ayo Dosunmu was called for an offensive charge with 2.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

Miami's Chris Lykes—all 5'7" of him—took Dosunmu's charge, which was fitting as the junior guard was the game's leading scorer with 28 points.

Miami senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic finished right behind Lykes with 20 points. Eighteen of his 20 points came from beyond the arc, as he went 6-of-9 from three.

The Hurricanes shot 55.6 percent from deep.

Illinois ripped off a 12-0 run from the 7:40 mark of the second half to the 5:38 mark and then an 8-0 run down the stretch. In the loss, the Fighting Illini were led by freshman center Kofi Cockburn's 23 points with starters Dosunmu, Frazier and Andres Feliz each scoring in double digits as well.