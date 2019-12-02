Frank Lampard Considering Christian Pulisic as a Chelsea Striker Option

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has suggested he'll consider Christian Pulisic as a makeshift option to lead his attack after he featured there during Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham United.

Olivier Giroud started at Stamford Bridge in the absence of the injured Tammy Abraham, and Pulisic was tested in a false nine role when the Blues searched desperately for a goal late on.

Lampard, 41, spoke to reporters post-match and was asked if the United States star will play up front in future. He replied: "We'll see. He's got an ability to run behind the line and to be sharp in central areas, which will naturally get him more goals, but I'm not going to say right now that's the solution. We'll see going forward."

Aaron Cresswell scored the only goal of the game not long after half-time, while Pulisic was one of several Chelsea players who came close to finding an equaliser:

Regular striker Abraham bruised his hip during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League.

It's uncertain if the Englishman will be fit in time for Chelsea's fixture at home to Aston Villa on Wednesday, but they could do with him as Giroud looked off the pace in just his second league start this season.

Lampard made second-half changes as Chelsea chased an equaliser on Saturday, bringing wingers Willian and Callum Hudson-Odoi on in place of Pedro and Giroud.

The manager showed more faith in Pulisic to be his central attacker rather than reserve striker Michy Batshuayi, and he worked hard in a bid to find the mark:

Former Borussia Dortmund ace Pulisic didn't net his first Premier League goal until Week 10 when he scored a match-deciding hat-trick during a 4-2 win at Burnley.

That was the first of three consecutive league games he scored in, and ESPN FC highlighted his transformed goal contribution under Lampard:

Pulisic has six goals in his last eight matches and will look to get back on the scoreboard on Wednesday, with Chelsea chasing their fifth consecutive Premier League win over Villa.