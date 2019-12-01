Panthers' Ron Rivera After Redskins Loss: 'Not Worried About My Future'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have lost four games in a row and are out of the playoff picture with a 5-7 record on the season, but head coach Ron Rivera is not concerned about his job status.

"I'm not worried about my future," he told reporters following Sunday's 29-21 loss to Washington. "I'm worried about this football team."

