Panthers' Ron Rivera After Redskins Loss: 'Not Worried About My Future'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers have lost four games in a row and are out of the playoff picture with a 5-7 record on the season, but head coach Ron Rivera is not concerned about his job status.

"I'm not worried about my future," he told reporters following Sunday's 29-21 loss to Washington. "I'm worried about this football team."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Skins LB Ejected for Hit on Greg Olsen

    Panthers TE was ruled out with concussion

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Skins LB Ejected for Hit on Greg Olsen

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Minshew Back in for Jags

    Jacksonville benches Nick Foles down 25-0 to Bucs at halftime

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Minshew Back in for Jags

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R’s Best Week 12 Bets 🤑

    Watch for our experts’ best picks of the week, and check the comments for more locks 🎥

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    B/R’s Best Week 12 Bets 🤑

    Bleacher Report
    via YouTube

    Report: J.J. Watt Might Return 😱

    Texans saving IR/return spot for star DL; there is ‘real optimism’ he could return from torn pec for playoffs

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: J.J. Watt Might Return 😱

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report