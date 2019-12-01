Lionel Messi's Late Goal Lifts Barcelona to 1-0 La Liga Win vs. Atletico Madrid

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - DECEMBER 1: Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Atletico Madrid v FC Barcelona at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on December 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga after a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.  

Lionel Messi scored an 86th-minute winner for the defending champions, who also had goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for making a number of superb saves in the Spanish capital.

The result means Barca are back above bitter rivals Real Madrid on goal difference, while Atleti have slipped to sixth. 

        

What's Next?

Atletico are away to Villarreal on Friday, while Barca will return to action to host Mallorca on Saturday.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Messi's CLUTCH Barca Winner 💥

    Leo breaks through Atleti defence for trademark finish, sending Barcelona top of La Liga

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Messi's CLUTCH Barca Winner 💥

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Herrera Dribbles Past 3 Barca Players

    Jinks through the midfielder before releasing Thomas

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Herrera Dribbles Past 3 Barca Players

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Ter Stegen Again!

    MATS keeps out Morata's bullet header

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Ter Stegen Again!

    beIN SPORTS USA
    via beIN SPORTS USA

    Who Ruled on Sunday?

    And who had a day to forget?

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Who Ruled on Sunday?

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report