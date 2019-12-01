Lionel Messi's Late Goal Lifts Barcelona to 1-0 La Liga Win vs. Atletico Madrid

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga after a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Lionel Messi scored an 86th-minute winner for the defending champions, who also had goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for making a number of superb saves in the Spanish capital.

The result means Barca are back above bitter rivals Real Madrid on goal difference, while Atleti have slipped to sixth.

What's Next?

Atletico are away to Villarreal on Friday, while Barca will return to action to host Mallorca on Saturday.

