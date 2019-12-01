Pac-12 Championship Game 2019: Early Preview, Predictions for Utah vs. Oregon

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Pac-12's College Football Playoff hopes rest on the Utah Utes.

While other top programs have shined in the spotlight, Utah ran rampant through its conference schedule to earn a spot in Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game against Oregon.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham's team is looking to become the second Pac-12 South team to win the title clash and, in the process, impress enough members of the selection committee to earn the No. 4 seed in the final playoff rankings.

Two weeks ago, Oregon was in line for a playoff spot, but its loss to Arizona State relegated it to spoiler.

Even if it can't qualify for the final four, head coach Mario Cristobal's squad still has plenty to play for with the conference title likely assuring it of a Rose Bowl berth.

Pac-12 Championship Game Info

Date: Friday, December 6

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Preview

Since suffering a defeat to USC on September 20, Utah has been one of the most dominant programs in the FBS.

During their eight-game winning streak, the Utes outscored opponents 308-76 and held five foes to single digits.

However, that may not be enough to create separation between them and Oklahoma because of their lack of Top 25 victories.

That is why a commanding performance versus a Top 15 team on a national stage is so important to Utah's playoff hopes.

Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss are more than capable of gashing holes through an Oregon defense that allowed 41 points over the last two weeks.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Huntley completed 75 percent of his passes in each of the last four contests, and he enters Levi's Stadium with 2,773 passing yards, 255 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

Moss, a player who does not get enough national attention as he deserves, earned at least 85 rushing yards in every October and November outing.

Before running for 88 yards against Colorado on Saturday, the senior put together four straight triple-digit performances.

Utah's defense ranks third behind Ohio State and Clemson in yards allowed per game, and it leads the FBS in rushing yards conceded per contest at 56.3.

The weakness, if you want to even call it that, in the Utes defense is the 14th-best passing defense that allows 185.3 passing yards per game.

The pass rush is led by Bradlee Anae, who has 12.5 sacks, and eight members of the secondary have an interception.

If the Pac-12 South champion continues to play at a high level, Justin Herbert may not have time to settle into a rhythm.

The Oregon senior has 31 touchdown passes, but four of his five interceptions and nine of his 21 sacks suffered have come in the last month.

If Anae and Co. pick apart the Ducks offensive line, Oregon may not be able to establish a rushing attack through CJ Verdell and Travis Dye.

Limiting Oregon's output would allow the Utah offense to pile on the points against a defense that held one opponent to single digits since October 19.

Prediction

Utah 31, Oregon 13

While Utah flexed its muscle to conclude Pac-12 play, Oregon displayed flaws in its loss to Arizona State that can be exposed Friday.

In that game, the Ducks were 4-of-10 on third down, turned the ball over twice and had possession for 13 fewer minutes than the Sun Devils.

If Utah forces Oregon into long-yardage third-down situations, it could pressure Herbert and set up opportunities for Huntley, Moss and Co.

Even if they are up big in the fourth quarter, the Utes could pile on the score in order to impress the selection committee as much as possible.

Earning a dominant win in a conference championship game would allow the Utes the best chance to compare to Oklahoma, if the Sooners down Baylor in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.