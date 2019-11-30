Jose Mourinho Talks Tottenham Fans, 'Phenomenal' Dele Alli After Bournemouth Win

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho praised the club's supporters and branded Dele Alli "phenomenal" after guiding the club to a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mourinho told the BBC (h/t Nicholas Mendola at NBC Sports) he may not be loved by fans yet, but he is accepted by the Tottenham faithful.

"The fans love the club, I'm not saying they love me but they accept me as a top professional who wants to give everything for the club. People have more reasons to love me if they like my work, but the fans are behind the team and the see us working hard to get to a position in the table that is more suitable to the talent of this squad."

The 56-year-old has guided Spurs to three straight wins over West Ham United, Olympiacos and Bournemouth since replacing Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Mourinho has a reputation of being a conservative coach but has seen his side score 10 goals in his first three games in what has been a perfect start to life at the north London club:

Midfielder Alli has been revitalised since Mourinho took charge and has three goals and an assist in his last three games.

The 23-year-old bagged a brace against Bournemouth in an influential display for the hosts:

Mourinho made it clear after the match that he has been impressed by Alli since joining the club, per Mendola.

"He plays in a position where he feels happy and comfortable, we also give him space for his creativity which he always has," he said. "I think he played three phenomenal matches since I arrived."

Tottenham were 14th in the table and without a win in five games when Mourinho took over. Saturday's victory over Bournemouth saw them move into fifth place in the table, six points off the top four.

Spurs' next Premier League fixture is at Old Trafford on Wednesday and sees Mourinho return to former club Manchester United.

The Portuguese won the UEFA Europa League and the League Cup during his two-and-a-half years in charge but was sacked in December 2018 following a string of poor results.