EPL Table: Saturday's Week 14 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

EPL Table: Saturday's Week 14 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League StandingsNovember 30, 2019
Liverpool moved yet another step closer to the 2019-20 Premier League title on Saturday, increasing their lead over defending champions Manchester City to 11 points.
The Reds were the only top-four team to win, outlasting Brighton & Hove Albion despite Alisson Becker's red card. City drew with Newcastle United, while Chelsea lost to West Ham United. Leicester City face Everton on Sunday.
Here are Saturday's full results:
Newcastle 2-2 Manchester City
Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 0-1 West Ham
Liverpool 2-1 Brighton
Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-1 Watford
Premier League Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):
2. Manchester City 14, +23, 29
6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13, +2, 19
7. Sheffield United 13, +4, 18
11. Manchester United 13, +4, 17
14. Newcastle United 14, -9, 16
20. Watford 14, -19, 8
Virgil van Dijk was the hero for the Reds, bagging a brace and leading the team past a courageous Brighton side.
Liverpool appeared to be cruising to the finish line until Alisson handled the ball outside his area, running into a direct red card. That means he'll miss the derby against Everton in midweek.
To make matters worse, Lewis Dunk converted the resulting free-kick, but the Seagulls could not find an equaliser. Per David Maddock of the Mirror, manager Graham Potter was not surprised:
In the early match, City twice gave away leads, settling for a draw at St James' Park. Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne got the goals for the Sky Blues, but Jetro Willems pulled the Magpies level a first time, and Jonjo Shelvey did so again in the final minutes.
The 2019-20 campaign is not going according to plan for the Citizens:
Chelsea also fell short of expectations on Saturday, losing their second straight Premier League match. Crosstown rivals West Ham came away with a deserved 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Aaron Cresswell.
The Blues were the better side before half-time, but the Hammers took control after the break. Their 33-year-old goalkeeper, David Martin, had a dream debut and couldn't hide his tears after the match:
Jose Mourinho's Hotspur side once again gave their fans a scare, taking a three-goal lead but nearly allowing a late comeback.
The match followed a familiar pattern:
Squawka Football @Squawka
José Mourinho's first two PL games in charge of Spurs: ⚪️ vs. West Ham • Lead 3-0 • Concede in 73rd minute • Concede in 96th minute • Win 3-2 ⚪️ vs. Bournemouth • Lead 3-0 • Concede in 73rd minute • Concede in 96th minute • Win 3-2 The predictable one? 🙃 https://t.co/UaXmCRUi4m
Dele Alli scored a brace and Moussa Sissoko also scored, before a Harry Wilson brace had Bournemouth believing they could pull off the upset. Their comeback fell just short, however.
Van Dijk Fires Liverpool 11 Points Clear
Alisson's red card doesn't stop Reds going further ahead of Man City