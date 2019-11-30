EPL Table: Saturday's Week 14 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool moved yet another step closer to the 2019-20 Premier League title on Saturday, increasing their lead over defending champions Manchester City to 11 points.

The Reds were the only top-four team to win, outlasting Brighton & Hove Albion despite Alisson Becker's red card. City drew with Newcastle United, while Chelsea lost to West Ham United. Leicester City face Everton on Sunday.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Newcastle 2-2 Manchester City

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-1 Watford

Premier League Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 14, +20, 40

2. Manchester City 14, +23, 29

3. Leicester 13, +23 29

4. Chelsea 14, +8, 26

5. Tottenham 14, +3, 20

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13, +2, 19

7. Sheffield United 13, +4, 18

8. Burnley 14, 0, 18

9. Arsenal 13, -1, 18

10. Crystal Palace 14, -5, 18

11. Manchester United 13, +4, 17

12. Bournemouth 14, -2, 16

13. West Ham 14, -6, 16

14. Newcastle United 14, -9, 16

15. Brighton 14, -5, 15

16. Aston Villa 13, -1, 14

17. Everton 13, -7, 14

18. Southampton 14, -17, 12

19. Norwich 13, -15, 10

20. Watford 14, -19, 8

Virgil van Dijk was the hero for the Reds, bagging a brace and leading the team past a courageous Brighton side.

Liverpool appeared to be cruising to the finish line until Alisson handled the ball outside his area, running into a direct red card. That means he'll miss the derby against Everton in midweek.

To make matters worse, Lewis Dunk converted the resulting free-kick, but the Seagulls could not find an equaliser. Per David Maddock of the Mirror, manager Graham Potter was not surprised:

In the early match, City twice gave away leads, settling for a draw at St James' Park. Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne got the goals for the Sky Blues, but Jetro Willems pulled the Magpies level a first time, and Jonjo Shelvey did so again in the final minutes.

The 2019-20 campaign is not going according to plan for the Citizens:

Chelsea also fell short of expectations on Saturday, losing their second straight Premier League match. Crosstown rivals West Ham came away with a deserved 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Aaron Cresswell.

The Blues were the better side before half-time, but the Hammers took control after the break. Their 33-year-old goalkeeper, David Martin, had a dream debut and couldn't hide his tears after the match:

Jose Mourinho's Hotspur side once again gave their fans a scare, taking a three-goal lead but nearly allowing a late comeback.

The match followed a familiar pattern:

Dele Alli scored a brace and Moussa Sissoko also scored, before a Harry Wilson brace had Bournemouth believing they could pull off the upset. Their comeback fell just short, however.