EPL Table: Saturday's Week 14 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistNovember 30, 2019

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk centre right celebrates after scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Brighton at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool moved yet another step closer to the 2019-20 Premier League title on Saturday, increasing their lead over defending champions Manchester City to 11 points.

The Reds were the only top-four team to win, outlasting Brighton & Hove Albion despite Alisson Becker's red card. City drew with Newcastle United, while Chelsea lost to West Ham United. Leicester City face Everton on Sunday.

Here are Saturday's full results:

Newcastle 2-2 Manchester City

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-1 Watford

   

Premier League Standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1. Liverpool 14, +20, 40

2. Manchester City 14, +23, 29

3. Leicester 13, +23 29

4. Chelsea 14, +8, 26

5. Tottenham 14, +3, 20

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers 13, +2, 19

7. Sheffield United 13, +4, 18

8. Burnley 14, 0, 18

9. Arsenal 13, -1, 18

10. Crystal Palace 14, -5, 18

11. Manchester United 13, +4, 17

12. Bournemouth 14, -2, 16

13. West Ham 14, -6, 16

14. Newcastle United 14, -9, 16

15. Brighton 14, -5, 15

16. Aston Villa 13, -1, 14

17. Everton 13, -7, 14

18. Southampton 14, -17, 12

19. Norwich 13, -15, 10

20. Watford 14, -19, 8

    

Virgil van Dijk was the hero for the Reds, bagging a brace and leading the team past a courageous Brighton side.

Liverpool appeared to be cruising to the finish line until Alisson handled the ball outside his area, running into a direct red card. That means he'll miss the derby against Everton in midweek.

To make matters worse, Lewis Dunk converted the resulting free-kick, but the Seagulls could not find an equaliser. Per David Maddock of the Mirror, manager Graham Potter was not surprised:

In the early match, City twice gave away leads, settling for a draw at St James' Park. Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne got the goals for the Sky Blues, but Jetro Willems pulled the Magpies level a first time, and Jonjo Shelvey did so again in the final minutes.

The 2019-20 campaign is not going according to plan for the Citizens:

Chelsea also fell short of expectations on Saturday, losing their second straight Premier League match. Crosstown rivals West Ham came away with a deserved 1-0 win, courtesy of a goal from Aaron Cresswell.

The Blues were the better side before half-time, but the Hammers took control after the break. Their 33-year-old goalkeeper, David Martin, had a dream debut and couldn't hide his tears after the match:

Jose Mourinho's Hotspur side once again gave their fans a scare, taking a three-goal lead but nearly allowing a late comeback.

The match followed a familiar pattern:

Dele Alli scored a brace and Moussa Sissoko also scored, before a Harry Wilson brace had Bournemouth believing they could pull off the upset. Their comeback fell just short, however.

Related

    Van Dijk Fires Liverpool 11 Points Clear

    Alisson's red card doesn't stop Reds going further ahead of Man City

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk Fires Liverpool 11 Points Clear

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Euro 2020 Contender, Ranked

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Every Euro 2020 Contender, Ranked

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Chelsea Beaten 1-0 by West Ham

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Chelsea Beaten 1-0 by West Ham

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Euro 2020 Draw Serves Up Group of Death

    France, Germany and Portugal in the same group - full draw here

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Euro 2020 Draw Serves Up Group of Death

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report