Premier League Winners and Losers After Saturday's Updated Week 14 EPL Table

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 11 points on Saturday.

Champions Manchester City had dropped points earlier in the day at Newcastle United. Former Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey hit a late equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw for the Magpies.

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins in a row under new manager Jose Mourinho. Dele Alli scored twice in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth, while Chelsea suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Burnley to end a five-match winless run, and Southampton came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 at St Mary's Stadium.

Saturday's Results

Newcastle 2-2 Manchester City

Burnley 0-2 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 0-1 West Ham United

Liverpool 2-1 Brighton

Tottenham 3-2 Bournemouth

Southampton 2-1 Watford

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 14, 13, +20, 40

2. Manchester City: 13, 9, +23, 29

3. Leicester City: 13, 9, +23, 29

4. Chelsea: 14, 8, +8, 26

5. Tottenham Hotspur: 14, 5, +3, 20

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 13, 4, +2, 19

7. Sheffield United: 13, 4, +4, 18

8. Burnley: 13, 5, 0, 18

9. Arsenal: 13, 4, -1, 18

10. Crystal Palace: 14, 5, -5, 18

11. Manchester United: 13, 4, +4, 17

12. Bournemouth: 14, 4, -2, 16

13. West Ham United: 14, 4, -6, 16

14. Newcastle United: 14, 4, -9, 16

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 14, 4, -5, 15

16. Aston Villa: 13, 4, -1, 14

17. Everton: 13, 4, -7, 14

18. Southampton: 14, 3, -17, 12

19. Norwich City: 13, 3, -15, 10

20. Watford: 14, 1, -19, 8

Winner: Liverpool's set-pieces

Liverpool secured their 13th win in 14 Premier League games in 2019-20 thanks to two goals from centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

The Netherlands headed the opener from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick after 18 minutes. The full-back floated a precise delivery into the penalty area for Van Dijk to send a looping header home.

The two players combined again for Liverpool's second six minutes later. This time Van Dijk powered a header past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from an Alexander-Arnold corner.

Opta noted how Liverpool are out on their own when it comes to scoring from set-pieces:

The goals were enough to secure all three points despite a late Brighton fightback that saw Lewis Dunk pull one back and set up a nervy finish after Reds goalkeeper Alisson had been sent off for a handball outside his penalty area.

David Maddock at the Mirror noted how manager Jurgen Klopp has worked hard to increase his side's scoring rate from dead-ball situations:

The hard work has paid off for the Reds, who remain unbeaten in the Premier League and have put themselves in a commanding position to end their long wait to be crowned champions of England.

Loser: Man City's title hopes

Manchester City's hopes of successfully defending their Premier League title are hanging by a thread after they dropped points again at St James' Park.

Kevin De Bruyne looked to have secured a late win with a brilliant volley to make it 2-1 on 82 minutes, but Shelvey struck an equaliser from a Christian Atsu corner with two minutes of normal time remaining.

Liverpool's subsequent victory over Brighton means the Reds have a healthy advantage over Manchester City and Leicester City:

Guardiola's side have leaked goals this season and have been weakened by long-term injuries to key players such as Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane.

The champions have already suffered defeats to Liverpool, Norwich City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and any more losses are likely to finish off their title hopes altogether.

Winner: Dele Alli under Jose Mourinho

Dele Alli appears to be back to his best at Tottenham under new manager Jose Mourinho, producing another influential display in Saturday's win over Bournemouth.

The midfielder slid home the first goal midway through the first half and doubled Spurs' lead after the break by flicking the ball over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Football analyst Statman Dave showed just how impressive Alli's performance was:

Alli has now been involved in goals in all three of Mourinho's games since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino at the helm. He grabbed an assist in the win over West Ham United and was on target against Olympiacos and Bournemouth.

Mourinho offered his thoughts on Alli after the match:

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a tough 2019 due to injuries and a lack of form that has seen him lose his place in the England team. However, he appears revitalised under Mourinho, and Spurs and England will both benefit if the Spurs boss can get the best out of the talented midfielder.

Losers: Chelsea's attack

Chelsea slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham United and struggled to test Hammers goalkeeper David Martin on his Premier League debut.

The Blues were without striker Tammy Abraham due to injury, allowing Olivier Giroud to make just his second Premier League start of the season and a chance to stake a claim for more game time.

However, it was an audition that the France international failed in an ineffective showing. He was replaced on 71 minutes by Callum Hudson-Odoi and came in for criticism for his display:

Giroud was not the only Chelsea attacker to have an off-day. The in-form Christian Pulisic was bright but missed two good opportunities, while Willian, Mason Mount and Pedro could not conjure a goal.

Squawka Football noted how rare it is for Lampard's side to fail to hit the target at home:

The defeat eases the pressure on West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini after a run of seven Premier League games without a win, while Chelsea need to sharpen up and be more ruthless in attack.