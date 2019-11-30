Krzysztof Piatek, Theo Hernandez and Notable Stats for AC Milan from November

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

AC Milan's nightmare month of November is finally over, and the Rossoneri will have the chance to put their misery behind them on Sunday when they face Parma.

The seven-time European champions were only in action three times, losing 2-1 to Lazio and 1-0 to Juventus before securing a 1-1 draw against Napoli. There was some progress made during Stefano Pioli's second month in charge, but Milan's brutal November schedule worked against them.

The side only scored a single goal―Lazio's Bastos added a second via an own-goal―courtesy of Giacomo Bonaventura against Napoli. Milan perhaps should have earned more from that match:

Arguably their best outing came in the loss to Juventus, where they dominated large stretches of the match but lacked efficiency:

Krzysztof Piatek was among the biggest disappointments of the month―more on him later―while Bonaventura, Theo Hernandez, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alessio Romagnoli gave fans reasons for hope.

Hernandez, in particular, has been among the biggest surprises in Serie A this season, and he had another solid stretch of matches. The 22-year-old never made the grade at Real Madrid and didn't fully convince at Real Sociedad, either, but he finally seems have put things together at the San Siro.

A regular at left-back, he has usurped Ricardo Rodriguez in the pecking order, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Swiss speedster opted to leave the club at some point in the near future.

Here are some key stats from November's action.

Striker Goals: 0

Piatek found the back of the net once this month, while away on international duty for Poland against Israel. For Milan, he started all three matches in November with nothing to show for it.

Perhaps the biggest breakout star of the 2018-19 campaign, the current season has been a nightmare for the 24-year-old. He has scored three goals in 11 Serie A appearances and none in his last five outings.

Things have gotten so bad, he's already the topic of transfer speculation, per football writer Simon Phillips:

Rafael Leao has shown flashes of tremendous potential this season, but in limited minutes, he too failed to do much in November. There's a strong possibility he will get more opportunities in December when Milan don't face some of the toughest teams in Serie A.

Points: 1

Milan showed what they're capable of at times in November, impressing against Juventus until Paulo Dybala broke their hearts after 77 minutes. Romagnoli was a rock in the defence during that match, but he also let La Joya wrong-foot him too easily, summing up how the season has played out for the Rossoneri so far.

Pioli's troops lack a killer instinct, as well as consistency. Too often they fail to make the most of their chances and momentum, and it has cost them time and time again.

After all the promise of the Juventus match, things again fell flat against Napoli, per Football Italia's Vijay Rahaman:

For all of their solid play this month, Milan came away with just a single point, dropping to 13th place in the standings. The team is slowly starting to get comfortable with Pioli's style of play, but now the results have to follow.

Fortunately for the Rossoneri, the December schedule looks a lot kinder than November's. Parma, Bologna and Sassuolo all sit well outside the European spots, and Atalanta have cooled off after their hot start, going winless in their last four Serie A matches.