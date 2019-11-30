Shalaya Briston Charged in Terrelle Pryor Stabbing; NFL WR Charged with Assault

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Shalaya Briston was charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault in the stabbing of NFL free-agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor Sr. at his Pittsburgh apartment early Saturday, according to Amy Hudak of WPXI.

Hudak reported Pittsburgh police said Briston and Pryor were "mutual combatants." Pryor was charged with simple assault.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted that Pryor was stabbed in the shoulder and chest and was in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, a "close family friend" said Pryor was expected to survive and had family members accompanying him post-surgery.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, "there is no information about what started the altercation between Pryor and Briston, or what relationship they may have."

Per Hudak, police said the 24-year-old Briston suffered a bruised nose and two broken fake nails. Hudak also provided more information:

"Detectives say they found blood all over Terrelle Pryor's Mercedes and throughout Heinz Lofts. In Pryor's car was a black semi automatic pistol on the front passenger seat. There was also a Glock with a flashlight.

"According to complaint, witness was overhead at the hospital saying 'we should have just let him die'. They describe a very volatile relationship between Pryor and Briston. Witnesses said to police he 'always had his hands all over her.'"

Pryor, 30, played for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Washington Redskins, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills from 2011 to 2018. He was Ohio State's quarterback from 2008 to 2010.

He is out of the NFL after the Jacksonville Jaguars placed him on injured reserve and released him before the 2019 season began.