La Liga Table 2019 Week 15: Updated Standings Following Friday's Result

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid host Barcelona on Sunday with a chance to climb level on points with La Liga's leaders if they emerge victorious, but Real Madrid can temporarily move clear at the top if they beat Alaves on Saturday.

Real Valladolid kicked off Week 15 with a visit to Celta Vigo on Friday when the two teams saw out a goalless draw Balaidos.

The stalemate was a fair result between two of the most goal-shy teams in Spain's top flight, with Celta stuck in the relegation zone while Valladolid moved one point closer to mid-table.

Real will liven matters up if they establish a new leader in La Liga on Saturday, travelling to Alaves with the target of ending Week 15 at the table summit.

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference, Points)

1. Barcelona: 13, +19, 28

2. Real Madrid: 13, +18, 28

3. Sevilla: 14, +4, 27

4. Atletico Madrid: 14, +7, 25

5. Athletic Bilbao: 14, +6, 23

6. Real Sociedad: 14, +5, 23

7. Getafe: 14, +3, 21

8. Granada: 14, +2, 21



9. Levante: 14, +1, 20

10. Valencia: 14, 0, 20

11. Osasuna: 14, +2, 19

12. Villarreal: 14, +5, 18

13. Alaves: 14, -2, 18

14. Real Valladolid: 15, -4, 18

15. Real Betis: 14, -7, 16

16. Eibar: 14, -9, 15

17. Mallorca: 14, -8, 14

18. Celta Vigo: 15, -10, 13

19. Espanyol: 14, -16, 9

20. Leganes: 14, -16, 6

Visit Sky Sports to see the full table.

Celta Fail to Seize Chance at Balaidos

The prospects were suddenly high for Celta after they ended a five-loss streak in a 3-1 win away to Villarreal last time out, but they failed to capitalise in their return to Balaidos.

Manager Oscar Garcia Junyent replaced the sacked Fran Escriba at the beginning of November following such a poor run, but Celta's fans haven't seen their side win at home since October 6.

OptaJose illustrated how the hopes for a goal-fest looked relatively low, considering the duo came into the clash as the two most tentative teams in La Liga:

Only Espanyol and Leganes (both eight) have scored fewer than Celta's 10 goals in the league this term, and Iago Aspas, in particular, came particularly close to increasing that number.

Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip stood equal to his challenge for the most part, but it was the visiting team who looked as though they were happier to hang onto one point by full time.

Celta had five shots on target compared to the opposition's two, per WhoScored.com, with Aspas accounting for three of those.

A first clean sheet in six matches speaks well of Celta's improved form at the back, but their tame scoring record at home will look appetising to their upcoming guests:

Valladolid have moved level on points with Alaves and Villarreal, while Celta remain 17th and one point adrift of safety at the beginning of Week 15.