Atletico Madrid vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Barcelona will face one of their biggest challenges of the 2019-20 campaign on Sunday when they visit Atletico Madrid in a crucial La Liga contest.

Caesars have named the Catalans slight +170 favourites (bet $100 to win $170), while Atletico carry odds of +180. A draw comes in at +210.

Premier Sports 2 (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.) will broadcast the match. Kick-off will be at 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET.

Antoine Griezmann can expect a hostile reception on Sunday when he returns to the Wanda Metropolitano stadium for the first time since leaving the Rojiblancos for Catalonia.

Atletico star Koke discussed his former team-mate ahead of Sunday's match, per AS English:

Things haven't really worked out for either party since the split. Griezmann has endured a poor start to his Barcelona career, with just five goals across all competitions so far. His fit in the team has been awkward, and he has yet to find any real chemistry with Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez.

Atletico have bagged just 16 goals in 14 La Liga matches, less than half of Barcelona's tally of 35 in one fewer match. Their defence hasn't been much better of late, failing to record a clean sheet in the last six matches across all competitions.

The Catalan's defence has also been a source for criticism. With 16 goals conceded in La Liga, the Blaugrana's back line has been significantly more porous than Atletico's, Athletic Bilbao's (both nine conceded) and Real Madrid's (10).

To make matters worse, Barcelona will be without Sergio Busquets on Sunday. The midfielder is key in shielding the defence, and the club's record without him this season is disastrous, per sports writer Richard Martin:

He's not the only star man who will be absent for the visitors, per Ben Hayward of the Evening Standard:

Thomas Partey and Saul both return from suspension, handing Atletico's midfield a major boost. In attack, Diego Costa remains sidelined, but Joao Felix appears ready to start after featuring against Granada and Juventus.

Barcelona have the edge in form―they have won their last three competitive outings―but Atletico will have the backing of the crowd.

Prediction: Atletico 1-1 Barcelona