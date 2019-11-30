Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 14 EPL Predictions

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Week 14 of the Premier League season will see Jose Mourinho coach his first home match with Tottenham Hotspur in the competition when Bournemouth come to visit on Saturday.

Chelsea will host West Ham United in a London derby, Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Liverpool and Manchester City visit Newcastle United. On Sunday, Arsenal visit Norwich City, Manchester United host Aston Villa and Leicester City take on Everton.

Here's a look at the TV schedule, complete with predictions.

Saturday, November 30

12:30 p.m. GMT/7:30 a.m. ET: Newcastle United 0-2 Manchester City (BT Sport, NBC Sports)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Bournemouth (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Burnley 1-1 Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United (NBC Sports)

3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET: Liverpool 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion (NBC Sports)

5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET: Southampton 0-1 Watford (Sky, NBC Sports)

Sunday, December 1

2 p.m. GMT/9 a:m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sheffield United (NBC Sports)

2 p.m. GMT/9 a:m. ET: Norwich City 1-1 Arsenal (Sky, NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United 1-1 Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

4:30 p.m. GMT/11:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City 2-0 Everton (Sky, NBC Sports)

Live stream links: BT Sport (UK), Sky (UK), NBC Sports (U.S.)

Week 14 of the 2019-20 campaign doesn't have a marquee matchup―those dominate midweek, with the Liverpool vs. Everton derby and Spurs visiting Manchester United―but it won't be shy of drama.

With Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery out the door at Spurs and Arsenal, respectively, a third London club could well follow suit this week. Manuel Pellegrini and West Ham make the trip across the city to face Chelsea in what could be his final outing with the club.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard spoke highly of his former coach:

The Blues saw their six-match win streak in the competition snapped by Manchester City in Week 13, but they are expected to cruise to three points against West Ham. The Hammers are winless in all competitions since September.

Freddie Ljungberg will be in charge of Arsenal in their first match since parting with Emery, who was sacked after the 2-1 loss in the UEFA Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Gunners are without a win in their last seven matches across all competitions, so the decision should not come as a surprise.

Ljungberg wasted no time putting his stamp on the squad, per James Benge of Football.London:

Mourinho made his Spurs home debut in midweek against Olympiacos in the Champions League, winning 4-2, and his home Premier League debut awaits on Saturday. The Cherries have lost their last two outings and should provide Spurs with another great opportunity to climb the table.