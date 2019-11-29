Giants News: Golden Tate Ruled Out vs. Packers with Concussion

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 29, 2019

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) plays against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A concussion will prevent New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate from playing in Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants have officially ruled out Tate as he continues to recover. 

Tate suffered the injury on his touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of New York's 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears last week. He appeared to hit his head against the turf while coming down after making a leaping catch in the end zone. 

The Giants announced on Monday that Tate had been placed in the concussion protocol. The 31-year-old hasn't been able to practice this week and will be forced to miss his first game this season because of an injury. 

Tate missed the first four games this season due to a suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Since returning in Week 5, Tate has been as consistent as any Giants player in 2019. He's been targeted at least six times in each of his seven games and ranks second on the team with 36 receptions and four touchdowns. 

With Tate unavailable, the Giants will likely rely on Sterling Shepard and Cody Latimer as their top two receivers against the Packers. 

