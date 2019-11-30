Norwich City vs. Arsenal: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will begin the post-Unai Emery era with a trip to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Sunday hoping to avoid matching their worst winless streak since 1992.

Emery was sacked after the Gunners suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, and caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg is set to take charge of the team at Carrow Road:

The north Londoners haven't gone eight matches without a win since George Graham was at the helm in 1992, four years before Arsene Wenger arrived at the club.

Ljungberg will be eager to avoid realising that fate in what will be his first-team managerial debut, with Arsenal unbeaten in their last two visits to Norwich.

Date: Sunday, December 1

Time: 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich, England

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)



TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Odds

Norwich City: 3-1

Draw: 16-5

Arsenal: 77-100

Odds via Caesars



Preview

Fresh starts don't get much easier than this for Arsenal on paper. They travel to face a Norwich team that's lost each of their last three home games by a margin of at least two goals.

Many Arsenal fans will have rejoiced at the news Emery had been dismissed on Friday, with the former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla tactician struggling to show improvement at the Emirates Stadium:

And after Manchester United and Chelsea turned to former players as managers in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard, respectively, Arsenal allowed assistant Ljungberg to take the reins for now:

Ljungberg, 42, faced Norwich twice during his playing career and won 4-1 on both occasions, as well as having involvement in three goals across those games during the 2004-05 season (one goal, two assists).

The Swede will hope to restore morale and a sense of fight in a dressing room that appears to have lost both, while it will also be a mission to get £72 million record-signing Nicolas Pepe firing.

David Luiz came off during the UEFA Europa League clash against Frankfurt with a rib injury, and he's a doubt to feature against the Canaries.

Arsenal provided an update on team news ahead of Sunday's trip north, per Charles Watts of Football.London:

Daniel Farke's side have won twice in six Premier League home games this season, while they only clinched their first away victory of the campaign when they beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Todd Cantwell came off injured during that game, but Farke told reporters on Friday he thought the creative midfield star will be ready for Arsenal.

The Norwich boss has drawn interest this season despite his side sitting 18th and three points from safety, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

The Canaries could see this as their opportunity to exploit an Arsenal team lacking direction (and management), while the Gunners target their first league win since October 6.