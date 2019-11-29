Premier League Chief Executive David Pemsel Resigns Before Starting Job

John Phillips/Getty Images

Incoming Premier League chief executive David Pemsel has resigned from the position before he was due to take up the role in February, according to a statement from the league on Friday (via the Guardian).

Pemsel, 51, was scheduled to succeed Richard Scudamore in the position, but Sky News correspondent Martha Kelner reported that was no longer the case:

The Telegraph said on Thursday that Premier League executives were considering Pemsel's future after The Sun reported on allegations regarding his private life.

Dan Roan of BBC News reported on the early departure and cited those allegations:

MailOnline's Amie Gordon added some clubs thought Pemsel's move wasn't tenable following accusations the married executive sent "dozens of messages" to a former female colleague—said to be in her 20s—after his appointment was announced.

A report by Mike Keegan and Matt Hughes of the Daily Mail described the recruitment process to appoint a new Premier League chief executive as "embarrassing."

Officially, Pemsel is the second appointee in less than a year to stand down from the Premier League chief executive role before even taking the job.

Susanna Dinnage, president of Discovery's group Animal Planet, was set to be Scudamore's heir before she resigned in November 2018, per BBC Sport's Francis Keogh:

The Premier League released a statement regarding the matter, per The Independent's Lawrence Ostlere. It read: "Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David's resignation and he will no longer be joining as Chief Executive. Richard Masters will continue as Interim Chief Executive. No further comment will be made at this stage."

Scudamore stood down as chief executive in 2018 having been appointed to the role in 1999. He was criticised by supporters' groups last year when it came to light he would receive a £5 million bonus over the next three years following his departure.

The search to appoint a new Premier League chief executive resumes following Pemsel's decision, with more than 500 days having passed since Scudamore announced his exit.