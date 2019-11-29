Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Midfielder Fabinho Likely out Until 2020

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has said he is "pretty sure" Fabinho will not be fit over the Christmas period after injuring his ankle in Wednesday's 1-1 UEFA Champions League draw against Napoli at Anfield.

The Brazilian midfielder was substituted just 19 minutes into the European clash, and speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Klopp confirmed Fabinho will be sidelined for a lengthy period:

Per the Liverpool Echo, Klopp added: "I'm not sure how long it'll take, but it's looking like he won't be involved in the Christmas fixtures. It was my main problem after the game, but we have solutions and replacements for him. We can play without him. We are not the only team with injured players. We have to deal with it, and we will."

It is a big blow for Liverpool because Fabinho is a vital part of the first team on Merseyside:

The Reds also have a packed schedule in December, which includes a trip to Qatar for the FIFA Club World Cup:

Klopp said that Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum can all deputise in Fabinho's absence, but he acknowledged the 26-year-old will be missed:

The German also added that Naby Keita is in contention to face Brighton at the weekend:

Fortunately for Liverpool, after a near-perfect start to 2019-20, they have an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League:

They have not lost a game in the English top flight since January and are on a 13-game winning run at home in the league.

Brighton are unlikely to break that run given they are winless in five league games on the road. The Seagulls have also not beaten Liverpool since 1984.

Ahead of the visit of Brighton, Klopp also gave his reaction to Unai Emery's departure from Arsenal after a winless run of seven games in all competitions:

With December imminent, Klopp will have numerous selection issues to deal with over the coming weeks, as the Reds have consecutive midweek and weekend games until January 11.

He could opt to play a weakened side against Brighton ahead of Wednesday's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.