Jadon Sancho January Exit Not Being Planned, Says Borussia Dortmund Chief

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has moved to quash rumours that Jadon Sancho could leave the club in January.

The Englishman started as a substitute on Wednesday for BVB's UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona, but he came off the bench and scored a classy consolation in the 3-1 loss at the Camp Nou:

Reports emerged afterward that the 19-year-old had been dropped from the starting XI after arriving late for both the pre-match team briefing and training:

He has previously been suspended by Dortmund for arriving late back from international duty in October, and he was also substituted after just 36 minutes in their recent 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

After the loss to Barca, reports have subsequently emerged that Sancho wants to leave Dortmund in the new year and the German club are prepared to listen to offers, per Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

However, Zorc has now dismissed those claims and said recent issues have been dealt with in-house:

While rumours have been swirling around Sancho, and his relationship with Dortmund has been questioned, his form has continued to be impeccable.

The England international has picked up in 2019-20 where he left of last term, netting four goals and providing six assists in 10 Bundesliga appearances:

While he may not leave in January, it has long been expected the current campaign will be Sancho's last at Dortmund.

Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are all in the running to sign him, per David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The prestige of the clubs linked with the winger is an indication of just how highly rated he is across Europe.

It is also another hint that a January exit is unlikely for Sancho, as big-money, high-profile transfers are rarely completed in the winter window due to time constraints and the fact the season is still running.