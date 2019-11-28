Europa League 2019: Updated Tables, Scores After Thursday's Group Results

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Manchester United and Arsenal both suffered 2-1 losses during Thursday's UEFA Europa League action to Astana and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively.

The Red Devils had already secured a spot in the next round, but the Gunners still had a job to do. With Standard Liege drawing away to Vitoria Guimaraes, they're all but assured a ticket to the knockout stages with a three-point advantage and four-goal head-to-head goal difference advantage over the Belgian side, who they face in their final group game on December 12.

Elsewhere, AS Roma kept their chances of progressing alive by beating Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0, and Wolverhampton Wanderers booked their spot in the next round with a 3-3 away draw with Braga.

Here are Thursday's full results:

The latest Europa League standings (Team, Goal Difference, Points):

Group A

Sevilla, 12, 15

APOEL, 1, 7

Qarabag, -3, 4

Dudelange, -10, 3

Group B

Copenhagen, 2, 9

Malmo, 1, 8

Dynamo Kyiv, 0, 6

Lugano, -3, 2

Group C

Basel, 6, 10

Krasnodar, -1, 9

Getafe, 1, 9

Trabzonspor, -6, 1

Group D

Sporting, 7, 12

LASK, 4, 10

PSV, -3, 7

Rosenborg, -8, 0

Group E

Celtic, 6, 13

Cluj, 0, 9

Lazio, -1, 6

Rennes, -5, 1

Group F

Arsenal, 7, 10

Frankfurt, -1, 9

Standard, -2, 7

Vitoria, -4, 2

Group G

Rangers, 2, 8

Porto, -2, 7

Young Boys, 1, 7

Feyenoord, -1, 5

Group H

Espanyol, 9, 11

Ludogorets, 0, 7

Ferencvaros, -2, 6

CSKA Moscow, -7, 2

Group I

Gent, 3, 9

Wolfsburg, 1, 8

Saint-Etienne, -1, 4

Oleksandriya, -3, 3

Group J

Monchengladbach, -2, 8

Roma, 6, 8

Basaksehir, -3, 7

Wolfsberger, -1, 4

Group K

Braga, 4, 11

Wolves, 2, 10

Bratislava, -1, 4

Besiktas, -5, 3

Group L

Manchester United, 4, 10

AZ, 11, 9

Partizan, -3, 5

Astana, -12, 3

United traveled to Kazakhstan with a young squad, and it cost them.

For the hosts, it marked the clear high point of their campaign:

Things started well for the Red Devils, who took the lead through Jesse Lingard in the 10th minute. They gradually lost their intensity as the match wore on, however, and by half-time, Astana were the better side.

Dmitri Shomko tied things up 10 minutes after the break, and an own goal from from Di'Shon Bernard seven minutes later gave the hosts an unexpected win over the Premier League giants.

In the other match in Group L, AZ Alkmaar fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure a draw against Partizan Belgrade and book their spot in the knockout stages. Myron Boadu was sent off in the 83rd minute, but Ferdy Druijf scored two late goals to lead the comeback with 10 men.

Frankfurt were supposed to be without their fans in London, but things turned out a little different:

Daichi Kamada scored twice for Eintracht to overturn Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener. Manager Unai Emery was loudly jeered by the home fans, and his time at the helm of the club appears to be as good as over.

AS Roma cruised to a 3-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir, but that result was overshadowed by an incident in which Lorenzo Pellegrini was left bloodied by an object thrown at him from the stands in Istanbul.

Corriere Dello Sport's Jacopo Aliprandi shared these images:

Krasnodar beat Basel to ensure the battle in Group C will go down to the wire, with the Swiss side now just one point ahead of the Russians and Spanish side Getafe.

Group G is just as close, with Feyenoord holding Rangers to a draw to leave the Scots a single point ahead of Porto and Young Boys.