Oregon's Lok Wur Apologizes for Tripping Seton Hall's Myles Powell

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 23: Myles Powell #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates in action against the Florida A&M Rattlers during a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 23, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Seton Hall defeated Florida A&M 87-51. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks freshman Lok Wur issued a public apology after tripping Seton Hall Pirates star Myles Powell from the bench during Wednesday night's game. 

"I want to apologize to Myles Powell and the Seton Hall team for my actions on the bench Wednesday night," Wur said in a statement Thursday, per ESPN.com. "I acted in an unsportsmanlike manner. I am truly sorry for that and regret my actions."

Late in the first half, Powell was tripped up after knocking down a three-pointer near the Ducks bench:

Powell managed to stay on his feet, but it was clear the Seton Hall star felt the act was intentional. No foul was assessed on the play.

Powell had 10 points in the first half as the Pirates took a 34-30 lead into the break. The senior guard finished the game with 32 points, though it was not enough as the Ducks rallied late for a 71-69 victory. 

He also had to be helped from the court following the game, but Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said after the game that Powell was dealing with cramps rather than an injury suffered as a result of the trip.

Wur did not play in the contest, nor has he made an appearance through any of Oregon's first six outings.

