Jacoby Brissett, Jack Doyle, Zach Pascal Fantasy Outlook After TY Hilton Injury

Bobby Ellis/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will be without star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for Sunday's pivotal divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

And while that will likely hurt quarterback Jacoby Brissett's fantasy upside, it could open the door for tight end Jack Doyle and wideout Zach Pascal to have bigger statistical showings.

We start with Brissett, who hasn't been a worthy starter for most of the season, outside of the deepest leagues or two-QB formats. Brissett has scored 20 or more points just three times, and in the two games that Brissett has started and finished with Hilton out of action, he's averaged a measly 13 fantasy points.

He now faces a Tennessee defense allowing 17.6 fantasy points per week to opposing quarterbacks, 17th-most in the NFL. Not a bad matchup, by any means, but not the sort of home run matchup that instantly boosts his fantasy stock, either.

Brissett should be considered nothing more than a QB2 and emergency starter for your team.

Doyle has generally been a TE2 himself this season, though Eric Ebron's season-ending ankle injury could boost his production. That makes him the clear top option at the position, and with Hilton out of action, he could be a valuable safety valve for Brissett.

Consider him a low-end TE1 going forward, and don't be afraid to start him against a Tennessee defense giving up 10.2 fantasy points on average to opposing tight ends, 11th-most in the league.

As for Pascal, he's a risky roll of the dice. On one hand, he has four weeks with double-digit fantasy points in PPR leagues this year. Two of those have come with Hilton out of the lineup. In games Hilton has missed, Pascal has averaged 9.5 fantasy points.

That puts him solidly in flex consideration. The matchup isn't terribly either, with Tennessee giving up the 14th-most fantasy points to wide receivers each week (29.2).

Still, Pascal is a gamble. Only one of his double-digit fantasy outputs this season came in a week he didn't score a touchdown. He only has two weeks with five or more receptions and one game with 100 or more yards. You are essentially hoping that Pascal will score a touchdown if you trust him with a starting spot.

His upside gets a bump with Hilton out, no doubt, but he shouldn't be considered anything more than a risky flex play this week. Chances are you have better options.