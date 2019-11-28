Astana Shock Manchester United in Europa League Despite Jesse Lingard's Goal

Stas Filippov/Associated Press

Premier League giants Manchester United could not get past Astana during Thursday's 2019-20 UEFA Europa League action, losing 2-1.

Jesse Lingard gave the visitors the perfect start, but Astana improved as the match wore on and drew level early in the second half through Dmitri Shomko. An own-goal from Di'Shon Bernard gave them a shock win over the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils had booked their spot in the knockout stages in the previous round. AZ can claim the lead in Group L with a win over Partizan Belgrade later on Thursday.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted for a young side featuring four debutants and nine academy graduates:

United started well and had their first look on goal after just five minutes, with Mason Greenwood drawing a save from Nenad Eric.

The Astana players barely got a touch in the first 10 minutes, and it led to an early goal for Lingard, who took advantage of indecisiveness in defence. After a poor first touch, he was allowed far too much space on the ball, and his deflected effort found the net.

Lingard hadn't scored in some time:

The hosts had no real answer, and Lee Grant's first save was a simple intervention on a floated delivery.

Lingard nearly doubled his tally after 20 minutes, picking out the same corner as he did for his goal. Eric was again beaten, but the ball dragged just wide. At the other end of the pitch, Dorin Rotariu only just missed the mark after a smart run.

Astana improved as the half wore on, but chances were rare for the hosts. Abzal Beysebekov had a good look on goal shortly before the half-time break, but he aimed his strike straight at Grant. United's Angel Gomes unsuccessfully claimed a late penalty before the official put an end to the half.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News noted the United substitutes were desperate to stay warm during the break:

The hosts came out strong to start the second half, with Rotariu firing several good free-kicks into the box. Astana deserved a goal for their efforts, and they got it after 10 minutes courtesy of a good finish from Shomko.

Per The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, the goal came shortly after Tahith Chong missed a golden opportunity to double the lead:

The youngster somehow missed the open net from close range.

And things got even worse for the visitors shortly after. Just past the hour mark, Antonio Rukavina did well to find space to fire a ball into the box, and Bernard accidentally put it in his own net.

It was quite the turnaround for a team that hasn't found much success in Europe:

The Red Devils pushed for an equaliser, but Eric made back-to-back wonder saves to deny a Gomes free-kick and Greenwood strike. Runar Mar Sigurjonsson also had a good look on goal, firing wide, but Astana shifted their focus to defending their lead in the final 15 minutes.

Solskjaer gambled by bringing on Largie Ramazani and Ethan Galbraith late, but United couldn't mount a comeback.

What's Next?

United will host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday. Astana's next match is the Europa League fixture against Partizan on December 12.