Frank Lampard Defends Kepa Arrizabalaga After Chelsea Draw Against Valencia

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has defended goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after he was caught out for Valencia's equaliser in Chelsea's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea had turned the game around after Carlos Soler's opener and led 2-1 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic.

If the Blues had held on for a victory, they would have secured their place in the knockout rounds of the 2019-20 Champions League.

But eight minutes from time, Daniel Wass sent a cross-cum-shot in from the right flank, which caught Kepa out and nestled in the goal:

Earlier in the second half, the Spaniard had brilliantly saved Dani Parejo's penalty:

Lampard backed his No. 1 stopper after the game, saying he was a victim of a big slice of fortune for Wass, per Metro:

"It was certainly a fluke. He didn't mean to score and that makes it more difficult for the goalkeeper because they don't expect to go off the far top corner. The cross came in too high for him. I know there might be the feeling he pulled his hands away, I'm not sure he would have got there anyway.

"I will have to look at it again, and Kepa will be the best one because he's very honest with himself, and if he feels he could have got it, then I'm sure he would say that. But we can't look away from the penalty save. It wasn't just a standard penalty save, it was a fantastic one, and that's what top keepers do to save you points."

Group H is one of just two in the 2019-20 Champions League that will go into the final round of group-stage matches still completely unresolved.

Ajax, Chelsea and Valencia are all still in with a chance of making the knockouts, but one of them will be left disappointed.

The Blues are arguably in the best position of the three despite sitting in third, level on eight points with Los Che and two behind Ajax.

They merely need to beat Lille at home to secure their passage to the last 16.

Even if they are held to a draw, Chelsea will advance if Valencia are beaten at Ajax.

The Blues are back in Premier League action on Saturday when they host West Ham United.