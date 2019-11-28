Serge Aurier Denies Spitting into Crowd During Tottenham Goal Celebration

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has dismissed suggestions he spat at his own fans following his goal in the UEFA Champions League win over Olympiacos on Tuesday.

Spurs found themselves two goals down in the contest before they produced a brilliant fightback to win 4-2 in Jose Mourinho's first home game in charge as manager. Aurier's sweet strike put Tottenham in front on the night.

After the goal, there was some talk on social media that the Ivory Coast international spat in the direction of supporters. However, the 26-year-old denied that was the case in a post on his Instagram page.

"Little personal message to correct a controversy," he said. "I will never spit on animals, let alone humans, let alone fans of this club that gives me the opportunity to express myself and do my job. Let's focus on the most important goals that are coming soon."

Here is the goal scored by Aurier to put Spurs back in front, as he found space at the back post and arrowed a shot home:

The defender has come in for criticism from Tottenham supporters this season, with a number of mistakes costing the side at crucial points in games.

Aurier had become renowned for being something of a defensive liability, although Spurs aren't blessed with much competition in the right-back slot following the sale of Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid in the summer window.

However, in the two games Mourinho has taken charge of, Aurier has been able to raise his game. Not only did he score against Olympiacos, he set up Spurs' first goal of the night, scored by Dele Alli; the former PSG man also grabbed an assist in the 3-2 win over West Ham United.

Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard thinks stringing together performances in succession is the defender's biggest challenge:

Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic joked about how much improvement there has been from the player in recent matches:

While Tottenham have had numerous issues to contend with all over the field this season, full-back was one of the biggest weaknesses for Mauricio Pochettino before he was sacked as manager. Mourinho appears to have done a good job of sorting out the right flank at least.

Under the new boss, it appears as though players at Tottenham have been given a clean slate, and the indications are that Aurier is doing his utmost to grasp his opportunity.