Ernesto Valverde: Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann Link Will Improve 'With Time'

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde believes the relationship between Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will flourish over time.

Both forwards were on the scoresheet on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League as the Blaugrana coasted to a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund. Messi set up goals for Luis Suarez and Griezmann either side of his own strike.

So far this season, Messi and Griezmann haven't complemented one another well in attack, although Barcelona fans will be encouraged by the way in which they coexisted on the field against Dortmund.

Valverde said he expects the pair to improve as a duo, per Alejandro Segura of Marca:

"A lot is said about their connection, especially when one of them scores. Good players always understand each other.

"For example, Luis and Leo understand each other to perfection because they've spent a long time playing together. [Messi and Griezmann] will understand each other better with time. We have to find the right timing for this. With time, it will be much better."

When asked about Messi, who was the key man for the Blaugrana again on Wednesday, Valverde said: "What can I say about Messi? He was incredible."

Here are the highlights from the encounter, with the victory sealing top spot in Group F for Barcelona:

When Griezmann arrived at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid this summer, there were questions as to how he would fit into the team with Messi and Suarez still quality operators in his favoured positions.

He's played out on the left flank for a lot of the campaign, and when you factor in his lack of natural chemistry with Messi, it's been a challenging beginning to life at his new club overall.

Football writer Zito Madu thinks there are some signs of the France international beginning to settle into his new role at the Camp Nou:

Valverde and Barcelona fans will hope his performance on Wednesday can be a catalyst for improvement.

Football writer Roy Nemer criticised the decision from the Barcelona manager to leave Griezmann out of the side for such a crucial game:

The former Atletico man will likely be granted an extended run in the team in the coming weeks. Not only did he perform well when coming off the bench against Dortmund, Ousmane Dembele—who Griezmann replaced on the night—looks set for a stint on the sidelines because of an injury.

Griezmann is one of the best forwards in the game when he's on form, and he can be a huge asset to Barcelona in the right framework. If he continues to cultivate a relationship with Messi, it will only be positive for his own development along with the performances of the Blaugrana.