Chelsea's N'Golo Kante Denies He Was Threatened with a Gun in Agent Dispute

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

VALENCIA, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 27: Kante of Chelsea FC in action during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Chelsea FC at Estadio Mestalla on November 27, 2019 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

N'Golo Kante has denied being told to sack his agent in Paris by a man with a gun. 

French investigative website Mediapart (h/t Sean Ingle of the Guardian) reported that Kante was confronted by brothers Rachid and Houari Saadna in March 2017 in Rueil-Malmaison, the suburb of Paris where the midfielder was brought up.

Rachid had reportedly acted as an adviser to Kante in his move to Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016, but the Frenchman's main agent, Abdelkarim Douis, had not shared any of the €4.8 million commission with him.

Mediapart said it had a recording in which Rachid hinted his brother had a gun during the exchange, and Houari told Kante: "I give you the choice. You work with a lawyer and you stop working with the other. Listen, I'm not kidding. Either you resolve the problem or I kill Karim Douis, period."

In an interview with Mediapart (h/t Ingle), though, Kante denied the threats but did acknowledge a meeting took place with the Saadna brothers:

"I find your question tendentious. I am a football professional, I do not live in a world of thugs. You take me for an immature person. Know that I am responsible, I make my choices freely and in conscience."

Kante, 28, moved to Chelsea after just a season with Leicester.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Ngolo Kante of Leicester City poses with the Premier League Trophy with his family as players and staffs celebrate the season champion after the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Pow
Michael Regan/Getty Images

In his sole campaign with the Foxes, he played a key role in their extraordinary 2015-16 Premier League title victory.

It was a season that established him as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Leicester bought Kante from Ligue 1 side Caen for just £5.6 million, but they sold him to Chelsea for £32 million.

He went on to win a second Premier League title with the Blues in 2016-17, and he was also named PFA Player of the Year. 

