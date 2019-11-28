Nuno Espirito Santo Says 'It Would Be Disrespectful' to Comment on Arsenal Links

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to comment on rumours linking him with the Arsenal job, saying it is "not a reality."

Unai Emery is under huge pressure at the Gunners after a run of six games without a win in all competitions:

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal are eyeing Nuno as a potential replacement for Emery should they let the Spaniard go.

The Portuguese manager would not be drawn on a potential move to the Emirates Stadium when quizzed ahead of Wolves' UEFA Europa League clash with Braga on Thursday. He said:

"I think you know me well enough and you know that I'm not going to answer about that. I will never mention an issue that's not a reality. Mainly because the job has a manager in it. It would be disrespectful.

"I think we are doing OK. It requires a lot of work and every day is a chance to improve and this is what we want to do all together. [The links] are not a distraction. You know me. I don't talk about ifs, I don't talk about possibilities, I don't talk about things that are not real."

Arsenal opened the 2019-20 Premier League season with back-to-back victories over Newcastle United and Burnley.

Since, though, they have won just twice more in 11 matches in the English top flight, most recently needing a stoppage-time goal from Alexandre Lacazette to draw at home to lowly Southampton:

As a result, Arsenal sit eighth in a heavily congested Premier League mid-table:

Wolves, meanwhile, are up in fifth after an eight-game unbeaten run.

Nuno, 45, took over the Midlands outfit in May 2017, led them to promotion from the Championship and then masterminded their highest Premier League finish as they came seventh in 2018-19.

Wolves can secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the Europa League if they get a point in Braga.

Arsenal, meanwhile, also need only a point at home against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to seal their spot in the Europa League's last 32, but anything other than a win will pile more pressure on Emery.