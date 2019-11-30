NFL Teams That Are Ready to Splurge on the 2020 Free-Agent Market

0 of 5

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

NFL free agency sparks widespread excitement. Fans can begin to visualize improvements on the field with impact players on the way.

However, every team isn't fit to splurge on high-priced talent.

The Los Angeles Rams have handed out big contracts to quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will likely get one in the near future. General manager Les Snead would better serve his team with bargain-bin acquisitions and a laser focus on the 2020 draft.

On the other hand, teams projected to have a ton of cap space in 2020 should pursue established players to fill big holes across the roster. That's especially true for teams that plan to speed up a rebuilding process or need an extra push to take another step toward a Super Bowl appearance.

Using Spotrac's forecasts, we'll highlight five teams that rank within the top 10 in projected cap space for the 2020 offseason, list their top roster needs and delve into why they need to splurge on the free-agent market in March.