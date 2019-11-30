NFL Teams That Are Ready to Splurge on the 2020 Free-Agent Market

NFL Teams That Are Ready to Splurge on the 2020 Free-Agent MarketNovember 30, 2019
NFL free agency sparks widespread excitement. Fans can begin to visualize improvements on the field with impact players on the way.
However, every team isn't fit to splurge on high-priced talent.
The Los Angeles Rams have handed out big contracts to quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey will likely get one in the near future. General manager Les Snead would better serve his team with bargain-bin acquisitions and a laser focus on the 2020 draft.
On the other hand, teams projected to have a ton of cap space in 2020 should pursue established players to fill big holes across the roster. That's especially true for teams that plan to speed up a rebuilding process or need an extra push to take another step toward a Super Bowl appearance.
Using Spotrac's forecasts, we'll highlight five teams that rank within the top 10 in projected cap space for the 2020 offseason, list their top roster needs and delve into why they need to splurge on the free-agent market in March.
Arizona Cardinals
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $77,973,713
Top Roster Needs: OT, S, EDGE
The Arizona Cardinals reset their coaching staff and quarterback position after one year to pair Kliff Kingsbury with Kyler Murray. That plan looks more promising than the Steve Wilks-Josh Rosen tandem, but some of the same issues have plagued both regimes.
Rosen stood behind a poor offensive line, which ranked 26th in pass protection last year, per Football Outsiders. Murray faces the same problem—Arizona's O-line again ranks 26th in pass protection—but he's able to evade pass-rushers with his legs.
D.J. Humphries, who's in a contract year, isn't the answer at left tackle. According to the Washington Post's STATS, he has committed 11 penalties and allowed two sacks, but that doesn't account for all of the pressures coming from his side of the line. Unless Kingsbury's staff thinks the 25-year-old can return and play right tackle like he did at the beginning of his sophomore season, they have to move on.
General manager Steve Keim must protect his most prized investment under center. If Indianapolis Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo hits the open market, he's someone to monitor in March.
The Cardinals have to consider another free-agent pickup on the edge. Terrell Suggs can produce in a serviceable rotational role, but 70.10 percent of defensive snaps may be a bit too much for a 37-year-old at a physical position.
To chase down Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson within the division, the Cardinals need an edge-rusher in his prime to complement Chandler Jones.
Arizona will need to revamp its 32nd-ranked pass defense, but in the meantime, the front office could help the unit with a fierce pass rush.
Speaking of the secondary, why not pair a playmaking safety alongside Budda Baker while developing rookie fifth-rounder Deionte Thompson? The Cardinals have the financial resources to fix their 30th-ranked scoring defense in one offseason.
Houston Texans
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $77,384,509
Top Roster Needs: OLB, CB, NT
The Houston Texans have the record (7-4) of a playoff contender, but they can't be taken seriously with a bottom-tier pass defense and a front seven that's crumbled since defensive end J.J. Watt landed on injured reserve with a torn pectoral muscle. They've allowed 431 rushing yards over their last two games.
In September, the Texans traded defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks. Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus will become an unrestricted free agent in March. Linebacker Brennan Scarlett has shown flashes, but he doesn't provide enough impact to fill the pass-rushing void on the edge. With Watt's recent history of injuries, the defense needs more from its outside linebackers.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be unwise to allow one of the league's sack leaders in Shaquil Barrett to hit the free-agent market, but the Rams may not have the cap space to satisfy Dante Fowler Jr.'s contract demands. He could help bolster the Texans' pass rush.
Texans cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Bradley Roby are both on expiring contracts. The former will turn 36 in April. The Texans acquired Gareon Conley via a trade with the Oakland Raiders in October and claimed Vernon Hargreaves III off waivers in mid-November.
Unless the Texans feel comfortable with Conley and Hargreaves lining up on the perimeter and in the slot, respectively, they should address the position in free agency. They have to make a decision on Conley's fifth-year option in the offseason as well.
Instead of hoping for the best from two cover men who underachieved with their previous teams, Houston can grab a proven player to bolster its secondary.
Interior defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Brandon Dunn are both on expiring contracts as well. They don't play at premium-priced positions, so the Texans could easily re-sign one or both. If not, this unit needs a big body up front to plug holes in the run defense, especially for when Watt doesn't suit up.
Indianapolis Colts
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $108,789,193
Top Roster Needs: WR, TE, LT
This free-agent approach assumes the Colts will go all-in on quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who signed a two-year extension in September. The front office can add pass-catchers and re-sign their starting left tackle to field a stronger supporting cast around him.
The Colts don't have much flash, but that isn't a problem. They have a playoff-contending squad that's rooted in its offensive line play, but the passing attack lacks reliable depth at wide receiver.
Whenever wideout T.Y. Hilton doesn't suit up to play, Brissett doesn't have a proven playmaker to target in crucial moments. Wide receiver Devin Funchess broke his collarbone in Week 1 and hasn't returned to action since. Zach Pascal has made strides in his sophomore campaign, but he's still inconsistent. Rookie second-rounder Parris Campbell needs time to develop after missing three weeks with a fractured hand.
General manager Chris Ballard signed Funchess to a one-year, $10 million contract last offseason, but no one could've predicted a significant injury for him so early in the season. The Colts should take a look at Amari Cooper if the Dallas Cowboys can't afford him, while Emmanuel Sanders and Randall Cobb could be other options.
Tight end Eric Ebron's breakout 2018 campaign seems like a fluke, as he's struggled with drops this season and landed on injured reserve with ankle injuries. He and Jack Doyle will go into the offseason as unrestricted free agents, barring extensions.
The Atlanta Falcons will have limited cap-space flexibility next year. They may not be able to retain Austin Hooper, who's sixth among tight ends in receiving yards (608) this year. He would be an ideal addition to the Colts offense.
Quality left tackles seldom land on the market. Anthony Castonzo isn't an All-Pro player, but he's a solid piece within a top-notch group. This year, he has allowed 2.5 sacks and has only committed one penalty, per the Washington Post's STATS.
The Colts should do whatever they can to maintain continuity up front. Indianapolis ranks ninth in run-blocking adjusted line yards (4.48) and 10th in pass protection, per Football Outsiders.
Miami Dolphins
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $107,401,452
Top Roster Needs: OT, OG, DE
The Miami Dolphins likely won't address their need for a franchise quarterback in free agency. They have a developing signal-caller in Rosen and arguably the league's best stopgap option in Ryan Fitzpatrick.
If the Dolphins do add another quarterback, they must think long term. Miami will likely finish with a top-five draft pick, giving the front office a shot to select a blue-chip prospect at the position.
Regardless of who's under center, Miami must address its makeshift offensive line. According to Football Outsiders, the Dolphins rank 29th in pass protection and last in run-blocking adjusted line yards (3.30).
After trading Laremy Tunsil to the Texans in September, the Dolphins desperately need a left tackle. They could also pursue a starting-caliber guard to open running lanes for ball-carriers and protect interior gaps.
The left tackle market won't yield quality options aside from Anthony Castonzo, but Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat could become available if the New Orleans Saints' limited cap space hinders their purchasing power. Greg Van Roten, who had a solid year with the Carolina Panthers before landing on injured reserve with a toe injury, would be a solid alternative option.
The Dolphins have a few playmakers in the secondary with cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Reshad Jones and versatile defensive back Eric Rowe, who's taking well to his "rover" role on the back end. Undrafted rookie cover man Nik Needham, who has logged six pass deflections, an interception and a sack, could shape up to become a hidden gem.
On the defensive line, Miami needs a premier pass-rusher. Taco Charlton hasn't recorded a sack since Week 8, but he leads the team with four for the season. Miami claimed him off waivers in mid-September.
General manager Chris Grier should back up the Brink's truck for Yannick Ngakoue, who might be on his way out of Jacksonville with rookie Josh Allen primed to start opposite Calais Campbell at defensive end. The first-year pass-rusher leads the team with eight sacks.
The Jaguars may opt to increase Allen's role rather than give Ngakoue a lucrative deal. If so, the Pro Bowl pass-rusher should land on Miami's free-agent wish list.
Oakland Raiders
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $71,030,785
Top Roster Needs: WR, LB, SCB
The Antonio Brown experiment blew up in the Raiders' face and left them without a No. 1 wide receiver.
Quarterback Derek Carr has done a good job spreading the ball around, but Oakland's Week 13 loss to the New York Jets highlighted its need for a go-to wideout. Several pass-catchers dropped wide-open targets, including Tyrell Williams and rookie fifth-rounder Hunter Renfrow, who later exited with a broken rib and punctured lung.
Williams is battling plantar fasciitis, but he's logged only one 100-yard receiving game this season and hasn't scored since Week 8.
Perhaps Emmanuels Sanders could add a spark to the Raiders' passing attack as he did in San Francisco when healthy. Head coach Jon Gruden also might take a look at A.J. Green, who could hit the open market with the winless Cincinnati Bengals headed toward a complete rebuild.
Green's health would come into question, since he's missed 18 games over the last two seasons and hasn't played a down this year after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. But at the right price, the seven-time Pro Bowler could be more than serviceable in the Raiders offense.
Oakland should spend most of its money on defense. Tahir Whitehead and Marquel Lee are the only linebackers under contract beyond this season. The former struggles in pass coverage, and the latter has yet to leave his mark as a fifth-rounder from the 2017 class.
In today's NFL, running backs and tight ends will shred defenses without a solid cover linebacker, which has happened to the Raiders over the last several years. General manager Mike Mayock should pursue Rams linebacker Cory Littleton, who's recorded 25 pass deflections and six interceptions since 2017.
On a four-year, $42 million contract, Lamarcus Joyner has been a disappointment in the slot, logging only 39 tackles and two pass breakups in nine games. The Raiders should move him back to safety, where he played the last two seasons with the Rams, or release him since they wouldn't owe him any dead money.
Regardless, the defense needs a new slot cornerback to help match opposing three-wide receiver sets.
Projected 2020 cap space and player contract details provided by Spotrac.