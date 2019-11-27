Video: Seton Hall's Myles Powell Appears to Be Tripped by Player on Oregon Bench

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2019

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 23: Myles Powell #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates in action against the Florida A&M Rattlers during a college basketball game at Prudential Center on November 23, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. Seton Hall defeated Florida A&M 87-51. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

With Seton Hall Pirates star Myles Powell feeling it during Wednesday night's game, one Oregon Ducks player appeared to go to extraordinary lengths to slow down the 2018 Big East Most Improved Player of the Year.

After Powell knocked down a three-pointer in the corner late in the first half, a player on the Ducks bench appeared to trip the Pirates guard:

No foul of any type was called on the play.

Powell scored 10 points in the first half while helping Seton Hall take a 34-30 lead into the break. He came out of the locker room ready to play, draining four triples in the first four minutes of the second half, including three in a 60-second span.  

