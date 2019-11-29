Every NFL Team's Shopping List for 2020 Offseason

32 of 32

Projected 2020 Cap Space: $41.1 Million



Wide Receiver

Left Tackle

Running Back

Assuming the Washington Redskins stick with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the offseason should be spent getting pieces to support him. And if the Redskins pull an Arizona Cardinals and draft a second consecutive first-round quarterback, then the offseason should be spent shopping to support him instead.

Either way, the first item on the list needs to be a new left tackle. It feels extremely unlikely that Trent Williams will ever play for Washington again. He held out for the first half of this season over concerns regarding the Redskins medical staff. In response, the team opted not to pay the remainder of his 2019 salary.

In addition, Donald Penn has been serviceable at best in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been responsible for nine penalties and five sacks in 11 appearances.

Washington will need to add to its backfield, as well. At 34 years old, Adrian Peterson has been the team's most consistent runner this season. Chris Thompson is a quality receiving back but not a workhorse, and Derrius Guice has largely disappointed in his first healthy season.

Getting a quality receiver to partner with rookie Terry McLaurin also needs to be on the shopping list. Paul Richardson currently ranks second among Redskins receivers with just 245 receiving yards.

It's hard to develop a young quarterback without reliable receiving targets, proper pass protection and a consistent running game. Heading into the offseason, Washington lacks all three.

