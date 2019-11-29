Every NFL Team's Shopping List for 2020 Offseason

Every NFL Team's Shopping List for 2020 OffseasonNovember 29, 2019
Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year. Millions of people will spend the day standing in lines, scrambling between stores and scouring the internet for the biggest bargains and the perfect gifts.
NFL teams might not be searching for a low-priced fondue set, but you can bet they have shopping lists—for the 2020 offseason.
Every team, no matter how great, has holes to fill. Many will try to find solutions through free agency—where opening day is like a reverse Black Friday—while others shop primarily through the draft. Either way, they'll be looking to buy next March and April.
With roughly a quarter left in the 2019 season, here's an early look at each team's shopping list for 2020.
Arizona Cardinals
- Offensive Tackle
- Running Back
- Tight End
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $77.9 Million
It's always fun to go shopping for that special someone. For the Arizona Cardinals, that someone is rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray, who has been impressive—14 touchdowns, five picks and a passer rating of 91.2—will be entering his second season, and the Cardinals should focus their offseason on getting him support.
Strengthening the offensive line has to be the top priority, as Murray has been sacked 35 times. Given his mobility and ability to avoid the rush, that's alarming. Arizona can further help Murray combat the pass rush by adding a workhorse running back. It appears that David Johnson is no longer that guy. The former 2,000-yard player has seen a heavily reduced role in recent weeks.
While the Cardinals invested in the wide receiver position in this past draft (Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler, KeeSean Johnson), they still need a top-tier receiving tight end. We've seen tight ends like Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz and George Kittle help their young quarterbacks tremendously in recent years, and Murray needs his version of that player.
Atlanta Falcons
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $-0.7 million
The Atlanta Falcons don't have to worry about supporting a young and inexperienced quarterback. They do, however, need to focus on maximizing the remaining window with players like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. The Falcons have the foundation of a special offense, but their defense has left a lot to be desired.
Atlanta used first-round picks on offensive linemen Kaleb McGary and Chris Lindstrom in April, so it can afford to prioritize the defense this offseason.
Adding a premier edge-rusher should be the top priority. The Vic Beasley Jr. experiment has failed, and the Falcons have struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks throughout the 2019 season.
Adding a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to partner with Deion Jones and De'Vondre Campbell would help Atlanta's run defense and second-level pass defense, and it never hurts to have additional depth at cornerback.
If the Falcons can turn their defense into a top-15 unit, they should have the offensive firepower to get back into the playoff mix in 2020.
Buffalo Bills
- Edge-Rusher
- Wide Receiver
- Running Back
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $90.9 Million
Guess what? Building around a quarterback is a good idea. While Buffalo Bills signal-caller Josh Allen may not be the most polished passer in the league, his dual-threat style of play works for Buffalo and is definitely something the team can build around.
John Brown is proving to be a quality top target for Allen. Cole Beasley is a middle-tier No. 2. If Buffalo can add another quality wideout, it will be in a better position to take advantage of Allen's immense arm talent.
Complementing Allen's running ability should also be a goal for Buffalo. Rookie tailback Devin Singletary has flashed a lot of promise, and Frank Gore is a gritty veteran complement. Gore is playing on a one-year deal, though, which could leave Buffalo searching for a new power back in free agency and the draft.
Defensively, the Bills are pretty sound. They could use a high-end pass-rusher to bring off the edge and to complement rising rookie interior rusher Ed Oliver.
Baltimore Ravens
- Edge-Rusher
- Defensive Lineman
- Wide Receiver
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $56.1 Million
The Baltimore Ravens are one of the most complete teams in football. They have an MVP-caliber quarterback in Lamar Jackson, a transcendent rushing attack led by Jackson and Mark Ingram II, an opportunistic and improving defense and a burner of a receiver in Marquise Brown.
There aren't a ton of holes on the Ravens roster, but some areas could be improved.
Adding an interior defensive lineman could help shore up a run defense that has been a letdown at times. While the Ravens have allowed just 87.7 rushing yards per game, it's come on 4.3 yards per carry.
Baltimore could also use another high-end pass-catcher to pair with Brown. It has a tremendous tight end in Mark Andrews, but Willie Snead is the No. 2 wideout and has just 277 yards.
The biggest need for the Ravens, though, is at edge-rusher. Baltimore has not fully replaced Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith and has often had to rely on the blitz to pressure the quarterback. The Ravens have just 25 sacks through 11 games, a fact that has been largely overlooked because of their offensive potency.
Carolina Panthers
- Cornerback
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $39.3 Million
The Carolina Panthers are still in the playoff mix at 5-6, and they have the feel of a team on the rise. The fact that the squad has navigated its quarterback turmoil and stayed in contention shouldn't be overlooked.
If Carolina hopes to be a legitimate title contender in 2020, though, there are a few areas that need to be addressed.
Adding a high-end cornerback to bolster the team's 18th-ranked pass defense should be a high priority. Carolina could also use a No. 2 wideout to pair with DJ Moore. Moore has been fantastic in his second season, but there's a massive drop-off at the position after him.
Of course, the elephant in the room is quarterback. The Panthers have to figure out what to do with the injured Cam Newton and/or if second-year man Kyle Allen is franchise material. There's a chance Carolina doesn't like the outlook for either player.
"I was told both," Dan Patrick said on Monday's edition of The Dan Patrick Show. "That they wouldn't be the starting quarterback there."
If the Panthers aren't sold on Allen and don't believe Newton can get back to pre-injury form, they'll be shopping for a quarterback.
Chicago Bears
- Quarterback
- Tight End
- Interior Offensive Lineman
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $14.3 Million
Like the Panthers, the Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make at quarterback. 2017 first-round pick Mitchell Trubisky hasn't developed into a franchise-caliber signal-caller, and if the Bears decide to move on from him, quarterback will be at the top of the shopping list.
Even if Trubisky remains the starter in 2020, the Bears need to find a quality pass-catching tight end. Trey Burton, who signed a four-year, $32 million deal last offseason, hasn't panned out and is now on injured reserve.
Chicago could also use help in the interior offensive line. Kyle Long is great when he's healthy—he's also on injured reserve—and Cody Whitehair is solid, but poor interior line play has led to a lackluster running game.
The Bears have averaged just 78.5 rushing yards. With inconsistency at quarterback, that hasn't been nearly good enough.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Quarterback
- Offensive Lineman
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $62.6 Million
If the Cincinnati Bengals continue on their current path and finish the season without a win, they could be shopping for a new head coach. Year 1 of the Zac Taylor era has been a major disappointment, and only partially because of injuries and a lack of talent.
The roster does lack talent, though. The offensive line has been a disaster since first-round pick Jonah Williams was lost for the season to a shoulder injury. Once healthy, Williams should claim the left tackle job, but Cincinnati needs to add a high-end guard or tackle—ideally, both.
The Bengals also need a legitimate defensive centerpiece at linebacker. They haven't had one since Vontaze Burfict's prime playing days, and poor linebacker play has been largely responsible for Cincinnati's 32nd-ranked run defense.
If Cincinnati does finish winless, it will almost certainly take a quarterback with the top pick in the 2020 draft. Andy Dalton was benched to give rookie Ryan Finley a three-game audition, but Dalton is now back in the lineup.
Finley doesn't appear to be the long-term answer, and Cincinnati can dump Dalton in the offseason without having to pay out any dead money. A change at quarterback is a near-certainty.
Cleveland Browns
- Offensive Tackle
- Guard
- Safety
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $50.3 Million
The Cleveland Browns' top priorities heading into next offseason will be along the offensive line. Cleveland needs to upgrade both offensive tackle spots and the guard position opposite Joel Bitonio. Upgrading one won't be enough.
The only two reliable players on Cleveland's line are Bitonio and center JC Tretter. Greg Robinson has already been benched once at left tackle, and right tackle Chris Hubbard has been inconsistent. He's been responsible for seven penalties and four sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Browns also need to find depth at safety. Starting strong safety Morgan Burnett is on injured reserve, free safety Damarious Randall is scheduled to be a free agent and Jermaine Whitehead was waived earlier this season after threatening former NFL player and ESPN analyst Dustin Fox on social media.
Cleveland has a strong, young cornerback duo in Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, but the safety position is the defense's biggest question mark heading into 2020.
Dallas Cowboys
- Cornerback
- Safety
- Tight End
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $89.1 Million
Realistically, the Dallas Cowboys' offseason focus will be locking up quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper. After that's accomplished, Dallas needs to turn its attention to the secondary.
The cornerback trio of Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis is good, but it isn't a playmaking group—Cowboys corners had just two interceptions through 12 weeks. There is also a lack of quality depth behind them.
The Cowboys have an even bigger need for a safety upgrade, which they explored during the season. According to NFL Network's Jane Slater, Dallas made a significant offer for Jamal Adams before the trade deadline.
Offensively, the Cowboys need to add a receiving tight end. They coaxed Jason Witten out of the broadcast booth this past offseason, but Witten is 37 and decidedly average at this point in his career.
Denver Broncos
- Offensive Tackle
- Quarterback
- Wide Receiver
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $67.3 Million
Between Brandon Allen, veteran Joe Flacco and rookie second-round pick Drew Lock, the Denver Broncos have three potential starting quarterbacks on the roster. This means, of course, that they haven't yet found a franchise signal-caller.
Flacco isn't a long-term answer, so if team president John Elway doesn't believe Allen or Lock can be the answer—and if the organization still trusts Elway to make a right quarterback decision—the Broncos will be shopping for a quarterback.
Regardless of who is under center, Denver needs an offensive tackle. Offseason acquisition Ja'Wuan James has struggled to stay healthy, and 2017 first-round pick Garrett Bolles isn't working out. He's been responsible for 14 penalties and four sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Denver also needs to add a wide receiver after trading away Emmanuel Sanders before the deadline. Courtland Sutton is an ascending wideout, but the Broncos have little else at the position.
Detroit Lions
- Edge-Rusher
- Defensive Back
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $49.4 Million
Last offseason, the Detroit Lions hired a defensive head coach in Matt Patrica. We're not three-quarters of the way through Patricia's second year, and the defense is a disaster. The Lions rank just 25th in scoring defense (26.5 points per game allowed), 29th in total defense, 30th in pass defense and 24th in run defense.
The Lions could use help at all three levels of the defense. Up front, they need an edge-rusher to pair with Trey Flowers. On the back end, they need a cornerback to partner with Darius Slay and Justin Coleman. Slay and Coleman are quality cornerbacks, but they aren't doing enough to stop opposing passing attacks.
Adding a safety would also make a ton of sense after the Lions dealt Quandre Diggs to the Seattle Seahawks before the trade deadline.
At linebacker, Detroit has promising rookie Jahlani Tavai and little else. 2017 first-round pick Jarrad Davis has had moments of brilliance, but the fact that he's been giving up playing time to Tavai says a lot about his development as a pro.
Detroit has plenty of offensive building blocks in place, but if the Lions cannot fix their defense, they'll again be an afterthought in the NFC North next season.
Green Bay Packers
- Wide Receiver
- Tight End
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $25.7 Million
With the exception of a few notable outings, the marriage between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur has worked well for the Green Bay Packers. However, there is room for improvement at a few key positions.
The Packers have been searching for a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite Davante Adams with little success. They have a motley collection of serviceable pass-catchers—like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Allen Lazard—but no one receiver Rodgers seems to trust aside from Adams.
Until Green Bay finds a reliable second option, it's too easy for opposing defenses to focus on stopping Adams without fear of consequence.
The Packers also need to find a high-end receiving tight end. They paid heavily for Jimmy Graham last offseason—giving him a three-year, $30 million deal—but Graham has not proved to be that. He has just 317 receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.
Green Bay did an excellent job of improving its pass rush this past offseason, but run support remains an issue—the Packers rank just 26th against the run. Adding a fast and physical linebacker in the middle of the second level should be a priority.
Houston Texans
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
- Running Back
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $77.3 Million
The Houston Texans are the front-runners in the AFC South, but they're far from an elite team. Their biggest issue is a pass defense that has allowed an average of 259.3 yards per game.
Cornerback has to be a priority for Houston, especially as starter Johnathan Joseph approaches 36 years of age in the final year of his current contract.
Houston also strongly needs to consider searching for a new franchise edge-rusher. Jadeveon Clowney was traded before the start of the season, J.J. Watt is on injured reserve yet again and the lack of a consistent pass rush has compounded the deficiencies in the secondary.
Offensively, the Texans are relatively sound, though it would make sense to be in the market for a running back. The tandem of Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson is more than capable, but Hyde is playing on a one-year deal and has struggled with consistency in the past.
Indianapolis Colts
- Defensive Back
- Tight End
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $108.7 Million
The Indianapolis Colts will have a decision to make at quarterback in the offseason. Jacoby Brissett is under contract through 2020 and has been steady as the team's starter, but it would make sense to pursue an upgrade if there is one to be found.
Grabbing a quarterback in the draft to develop behind Brissett could be the ideal option.
Regardless of what Indianapolis does at quarterback, it should be in the market for a new tight end. Eric Ebron was phenomenal with Andrew Luck under center last season. However, he's fallen off this year, is now on injured reserve and is in the final year of his deal.
Defensively, the Colts could use help in the secondary, where there isn't a legitimately elite corner or safety to be found. Guys like Pierre Desir and Malik Hooker are more than serviceable in Matt Eberflus' defense, but the Colts lack a lockdown defender on the back end.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tight End
- Cornerback
- Wide Receiver
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $6 Million
Assuming the Jacksonville Jaguars are still all-in on quarterback Nick Foles, they should go about getting him the sort of weapons he succeeded with when playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.
At the top of the shopping list should be a premier pass-catching tight end. Foles showed he can shine with a safety valve like Zach Ertz during his Super Bowl run in 2017. Though they're not going to find one on the scrap pile, the Jaguars need to seek out their version for John DeFilippo's offense.
Jacksonville should also seek out a high-end possession receiver—its version of Alshon Jeffery, if you will. DJ Chark Jr. has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 receiver this season, and a big-bodied outside receiver could exploit the defensive attention Chark is going to command moving forward.
Defensively, the Jaguars need to find a new No. 1 cornerback to replace Jalen Ramsey, who they dealt to the Los Angeles Rams in October. They may not find a player of Ramsey's caliber, but with two first-round picks in the 2020 draft, the Jaguars can throw a lot of capital at the position.
Kansas City Chiefs
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $22.3 Million
For the Kansas City Chiefs, the biggest question marks are on defense. They rank 25th overall, allowing 375.7 yards per game. The inability to contain opposing offenses has been an even bigger reason for Kansas City's uneven 7-4 start than the injury to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City needs to find a high-end cornerback to lead its secondary. The Chiefs rank 14th in pass defense, but much of their success has been thanks to a relentless pass rush. When opposing quarterbacks have time, they've frequently shredded the secondary.
The Chiefs also need a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to command the second level. Run defense has been an even bigger liability than pass defense, as the Chiefs rank 30th against the run. Kansas City has a powerful defensive front, but cleaning up plays at the second level has been a struggle.
Offensively, the one big weakness for Kansas City has been running back. The Chiefs have alternated between Damien Williams and LeSean McCoy as the starter but have struggled to find the right backfield combination. Kansas City has averaged just under 95 rushing yards per game.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Quarterback
- Offensive Tackle
- Cornerback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $57.2 Million
Quarterback has to be at the top of the Los Angeles Chargers' shopping list. Longtime starter Philip Rivers is in the final year of his contract and may not be around after this season.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes the Chargers have already "begun to emotionally detach" from Rivers.
Even if Los Angeles retains him, it should be in the market for a new quarterback. Rivers is 37 years old and hasn't shown a lot of consistency in 2019, so drafting his successor—or snagging one in free agency—should be a goal.
The Chargers also need help at right tackle. Sam Tevi has been a liability there and has surrendered six sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. L.A. drafted Trey Pipkins in the third round in April, but the Sioux Falls product is still an unknown.
Los Angeles also needs to address cornerback. Between Derwin James, Nasir Adderley and Rayshawn Jenkins, the Chargers should be set at safety. However, they need a lockdown corner opposite Casey Hayward.
Los Angeles Rams
- Cornerback
- Offensive Lineman
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $25.4 Million
The Los Angeles Rams have seen a sharp decline in their offensive production this season. Though head coach Sean McVay is still in charge and most of the skill positions remain unchanged, the Rams have gone from scoring 32.9 points per game in 2018 to 22.6 this season.
A lot of the blame has fallen on quarterback Jared Goff, but the offensive line's play shouldn't be overlooked. The Rams have failed to adequately replace guard Rodger Saffold, while right tackle Rob Havenstein has struggled. He's committed eight penalties and allowed five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth remains a solid starter, but he's 37 and in the final year of his contract.
Upgrading the line has to be a priority.
Defensively, the Rams need to strengthen their cornerback depth. Adding Jalen Ramsey midseason was a tremendous first step, but even with him, the Rams have struggled to shut down opposing passing attacks. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gashed them for five passing touchdowns in Week 12.
Also on the list should be a rangy, run-stuffing linebacker. The Rams are stout up front but struggle to bring down ball-carriers who penetrate the defensive line. Los Angeles has allowed 106.9 rushing yards per game this season.
Miami Dolphins
- Quarterback
- Offensive Tackle
- Edge-Rusher
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $107.4 Million
You can just about start anywhere with the Miami Dolphins' shopping list. They stripped down their roster early in 2019 to accumulate future draft picks, and there are holes all over the team. The biggest, though, is at quarterback.
Miami traded for Josh Rosen during the 2019 draft, but the Dolphins haven't given him much of an opportunity to show he can be the guy. Instead, they have leaned on journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. If Rosen isn't going to be Miami's quarterback of the future, the Dolphins need to find that guy.
They also need to find a replacement for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who they traded to the Texans just before the start of the season. If they do find their new franchise signal-caller, the Dolphins will need to protect him.
Adding an elite edge-rusher should be the next item on the list. That's the final piece of the Big Three—a quarterback, a guy who can get to the quarterback and a guy who can protect the quarterback—that is the foundation of most successful franchises.
Minnesota Vikings
- Cornerback
- Wide Receiver
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: -$1.1 Million
Though the Minnesota Vikings have three first-round picks at cornerback—Trae Waynes (2015), Xavier Rhodes (2013) and Mike Hughes (2018)—they should still consider strengthening the position. Waynes is scheduled to become a free agent, and Minnesota's 20th-ranked pass defense isn't good even with him in the lineup.
It would also behoove Minnesota to shop for a wide receiver. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are tremendous top options, but there's a big drop-off to No. 3 receiver Olabisi Johnson—and No. 4 wideout Laquon Treadwell is almost a Minnesota punchline.
The biggest decision, however, will be at quarterback. Kirk Cousins has played well this season and is on a fully guaranteed contract, but that deal only runs through 2020. If the Vikings are not sold on Cousins' long-term prospects, they'll strongly want to consider obtaining a young successor.
Cousins' contract puts Minnesota in a bind. The Vikings are paying him regardless in 2020, so there's no realistic option of moving on this offseason. Any moves they make at quarterback will be about the future, so while the position should be on the list, it's an ancillary item.
New England Patriots
- Tight End
- Offensive Line
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $42.1 Million
The New England Patriots' offseason plans will revolve around Tom Brady. While he's still a high-level quarterback, he's also 42 years old and playing on a one-year contract. If Brady is out and rookie Jarrett Stidham isn't the answer after him, the team will be in the market for a starting signal-caller.
Even if Brady returns for 2020, the Patriots need help along the offensive line and in the receiving corps.
Left tackle Isaiah Wynn only recently returned from injured reserve after a toe injury and remains unproven. His replacement for much of the season, Marshall Newhouse, has been a liability, allowing six sacks in nine starts, according to Pro Football Focus. With starting center David Andrews on injured reserve with blood clots, depth is a concern.
The Patriots also need a quality pass-catching tight end. They're still looking to replace the retired Rob Gronkowski, and the lack of an answer has severely hampered the passing offense.
New Orleans Saints
- Wide Receiver
- Tight End
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $18.9 Million
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for a new quarterback in the offseason. They have future Hall of Famer Drew Brees and a high-end second option in Teddy Bridgewater. However, both are scheduled to hit the open market.
Surrounding their signal-caller—whoever that may be—with talent should be the next item up. Tight end Jared Cook has been good this season when healthy, but he's also 32 years old, and his deal is up after next season. Drafting a younger pass-catching tight end would be ideal.
New Orleans also needs to find a solid No. 2 wide receiver. Michael Thomas is arguably the best wideout in the game, but there is a shocking drop-off after him. Ted Ginn Jr. is the team's second-most productive wideout after Thomas. He has 348 yards and will turn 35 before the start of next season.
Given the defensive attention Thomas commands, New Orleans' passing attack would be virtually unstoppable with a quality No. 2 opposite him.
New York Giants
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
- Edge-Rusher
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $63.5 Million
The New York Giants have Daniel Jones, a young quarterback they believe in, so it's time to give him the tools he needs to succeed.
First up is a quality offensive tackle. They signed Nate Solder to a massive four-year, $62 million deal two offseasons ago, but he has not been the anchor they hoped for. This season, Solder has committed five penalties while allowing a whopping nine sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Getting Jones a legitimate No. 1 receiver would also help the quarterback's development tremendously. Rookie Darius Slayton has shown promise, while Golden Tate and Sterling Shepard are good receivers when healthy. However, there isn't a difference-making No. 1 on the roster. New York has a top-tier running back in Saquon Barkley, and it needs to complete its skill-position trio.
Defensively, the Giants need to find a quality edge-rusher to complement Markus Golden (7.5 sacks), who has been a pleasant surprise in his first year with the team.
New York Jets
- Edge-Rusher
- Offensive Tackle
- Wide Receiver
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $66.3 Million
The New York Jets should use the offseason to surround quarterback Sam Darnold with talent.
Darnold has taken positive strides this season, especially recently. He's thrown seven touchdowns and just one interception in his last three starts and is finally performing like a top-10 pick is expected to.
To further Darnold's development, the Jets need to get him a No. 1 receiver. Head coach Adam Gase has made guys such as Jamison Crowder and Robby Anderson work, but New York does not have the sort of receiver opposing defenses have to game-plan around.
Darnold could also benefit from improved pass protection. He's been sacked 23 times in eight games this season and has often been forced to scramble. The play of rookie right tackle Chuma Edoga, who Pro Football Focus credits with six penalties and six sacks allowed, has been particularly problematic.
Defensively, the Jets need a high-end edge-rusher. New York has just 26 sacks on the season and is led by Jamal Adams (6.5). If you weren't aware, Adams is a safety.
Oakland Raiders
- Wide Receiver
- Cornerback
- Edge-Rusher
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $71 Million
Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has played well for most of 2019—he has a solid passer rating of 101.1 and is under contract through 2022. If head coach Jon Gruden isn't sold on him, though, the Raiders could go in a different direction.
If they don't, their biggest priority should be at cornerback. Injuries have played a role in the Raiders' 28th-ranked pass defense, but so has the lack of a No. 1-caliber cornerback. It would also help to add an edge-rusher to partner with rookies Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby.
Crosby and Ferrell have 11.0 sacks between them. The rest of the Oakland defense has just 15.
The Raiders should also be on the lookout for a No. 1 receiver. Tyrell Williams is more of a No. 2, while Hunter Renfrow is best in the slot. The Oakland passing attack needs an elite pass-catcher on the outside.
Philadelphia Eagles
- Cornerback
- Wide Receiver
- Linebacker
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $45.5 Million
The Philadelphia Eagles are still in the playoff hunt at 5-6, but they have not performed like a title contender. Two glaring issues have hampered them.
The first is at cornerback, where Philadelphia has a collection of average talents. Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills have played well in spurts, but there isn't a true shutdown corner on the roster. In a conference featuring Amari Cooper, Michael Thomas and Stefon Diggs, that could be a major problem in the postseason.
The Eagles have also suffered through injuries and inconsistency at wide receiver. Rookie second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is set to take over a starting role opposite Alshon Jeffery, and that may help settle the issue. However, the Eagles lack an elite wideout—and outside of Jeffery, a truly reliable one.
Philadelphia could also afford to add depth at the linebacker position. There is some talent at the second level, but when a team's leading tacklers are members of the secondary—Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins, in Philadelphia's case—it usually indicates that the linebacking corps is struggling to contain opposing offenses.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cornerback
- Running Back
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $5.3 Million
The biggest question mark for the Pittsburgh Steelers is at quarterback.
Ben Roethlisberger is on injured reserve, and the Steelers will have to evaluate his health and future in the offseason. If he cannot remain the franchise signal-caller, getting a quarterback will be priority No. 1. If he can, Pittsburgh will still want to plan for his eventual departure.
Roethlisberger is 37 and only signed through the 2021 season.
For a brief time, it seemed like Mason Rudolph could be Roethlisberger's successor. However, he's struggled in the starting role and was recently benched for rookie Devlin Hodges. Unless Hodges shines down the stretch, the Steelers will be looking for a new heir apparent.
Pittsburgh also needs to strengthen the running back position. James Conner was a solid starter in 2018 but has struggled to be effective without Roethlisberger there to back off opposing defenses. He has averaged a mediocre 3.8 yards per carry and has been limited to eight games due to injury.
Defensively, the Steelers need to target an eventual successor for No. 1 cornerback Joe Haden, who is still a quality starter but will be 31 and in the final year of his contract next season.
San Francisco 49ers
- Cornerback
- Linebacker
- Wide Receiver
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $16.9 Million
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has constructed a roster that might be the most complete in the NFL. San Francisco is dominant in the trenches, has an incredible collection of talent in the backfield and features a steady quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Next offseason, it will primarily be shopping for depth.
A linebacker to support the talented defensive front would certainly help. The 49ers signed Kwon Alexander in the offseason to be the leader at the second level, but he's on injured reserve with a torn pectoral a year after landing there with a torn ACL.
The 49ers could also use some depth at cornerback. Richard Sherman is the leader of the secondary, but he's 31 and will be entering the final year of his contract. San Francisco needs to plan for his eventual departure or decline.
Offensively, the biggest need is at wide receiver. The 49ers traded for Emmanuel Sanders during the season, but he'll be hitting free agency this summer. Deebo Samuel is emerging as a legitimate threat, but there isn't another game-breaking talent at the position.
Tight end George Kittle is San Francisco's pass-catching playmaker, and the team needs to complement him with more talent on the outside.
Seattle Seahawks
- Edge-Rusher
- Cornerback
- Offensive Lineman
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $72.9 Million
The Seahawks continue to roll with a 9-2 record, but they are far from a perfect team. A lot of their deficiencies have been masked by the stellar play of quarterback Russell Wilson.
Offensively, the biggest issue is once again the offensive line, particularly on the right side. According to Pro Football Focus, right tackle Germain Ifedi has been responsible for eight penalties and three sacks. Right guard D.J. Fluker has surrendered five sacks.
An upgrade is necessary.
Defensively, the Seahawks need a premier edge-rusher to pair with Jadeveon Clowney. And that is assuming Clowney, who is playing on the franchise tag, can be retained. If he cannot, then edge-rusher would become an even larger priority,
Seattle should also shop for a cornerback in the offseason. A far cry from the Legion of Boom, Seattle's secondary has surrendered an average of 268.7 passing yards per game this season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Offensive Tackle
- Running Back
- Cornerback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $93.3 Million
If Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians decides Jameis Winston isn't his guy, then Tampa will be shopping for a quarterback in the offseason. However, Winston makes just enough good plays that the Buccaneers may give him one more season—presumably on the franchise tag—to prove himself.
Depending on where the Buccaneers land in the draft order, that may be the best course. At 4-7, Tampa is sitting outside the top 10 in the 2020 draft, which means it may not have a shot at a top QB prospect.
Regardless of who is under center next year, the Buccaneers need to improve their offensive line. Winston has already been sacked 36 times, and five of those have been surrendered by right tackle Demar Dotson, according to Pro Football Focus. He's in the final year of his contract, and it's time for an upgrade.
Tampa Bay also needs an upgrade at running back, where the tandem of Ronald Jones II and Peyton Barber has been serviceable at best.
Defensively, the Buccaneers desperately need a quality cornerback. Vernon Hargreaves, a 2016 first-round pick, has already been jettisoned, and the Buccaneers rank 31st against the pass.
Tennessee Titans
- Edge-Rusher
- Tight End
- Quarterback
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $61.7 Million
The Tennessee Titans have finished 9-7 each of the last three seasons, yet they have just one playoff win to show for it. This offseason must be all about moving from the ranks of also-rans to the level of contenders.
The first item up should be a high-end edge-rusher to pair with Harold Landry III. Cameron Wake has been serviceable as a situational pass-rusher, but Landry is the only sack artist opponents are going to game plan around.
The Titans also need a pass-catching tight end. Delanie Walker is on injured reserve, and it's fair to wonder if the 35-year-old has anything left. Jonnu Smith is playing well, but the Titans need a true mismatch tight end for their quarterback.
And that brings us to the biggest decision Tennessee will have to make in the offseason: Will it keep Ryan Tannehill under center?
He's playing well right now, but he's also on a one-year deal. Depending on his price, the Titans may give him another year to audition for the long-term job or play the bridge-quarterback role. But drafting or signing another quarterback should be squarely on the table.
Washington Redskins
- Wide Receiver
- Left Tackle
- Running Back
Projected 2020 Cap Space: $41.1 Million
Assuming the Washington Redskins stick with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the offseason should be spent getting pieces to support him. And if the Redskins pull an Arizona Cardinals and draft a second consecutive first-round quarterback, then the offseason should be spent shopping to support him instead.
Either way, the first item on the list needs to be a new left tackle. It feels extremely unlikely that Trent Williams will ever play for Washington again. He held out for the first half of this season over concerns regarding the Redskins medical staff. In response, the team opted not to pay the remainder of his 2019 salary.
In addition, Donald Penn has been serviceable at best in 2019. According to Pro Football Focus, he's been responsible for nine penalties and five sacks in 11 appearances.
Washington will need to add to its backfield, as well. At 34 years old, Adrian Peterson has been the team's most consistent runner this season. Chris Thompson is a quality receiving back but not a workhorse, and Derrius Guice has largely disappointed in his first healthy season.
Getting a quality receiver to partner with rookie Terry McLaurin also needs to be on the shopping list. Paul Richardson currently ranks second among Redskins receivers with just 245 receiving yards.
It's hard to develop a young quarterback without reliable receiving targets, proper pass protection and a consistent running game. Heading into the offseason, Washington lacks all three.
All contract and cap information via Spotrac.