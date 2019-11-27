Carson Wentz Says Eagles Fans 'Have a Right to Be Frustrated' Amid Struggles

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-6 entering Week 13, and fans are not pleased.

Neither is quarterback Carson Wentz.

"They have a right to be frustrated," Wentz told reporters Wednesday. "They pay money to sit in those seats. They pay money to cheer us on, and they're so passionate about it. And I'm the same way. So when they're frustrated, I'm frustrated, too."

The 26-year-old's comments came after his poor performance in the Eagles' 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday. Wentz threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball three times, losing two of them.

Overall this season—his fourth since the Eagles drafted him second overall in 2016—Wentz has 2,530 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 63.1 QB rating across 11 games.

Wentz has done little to inspire confidence for the long-term, especially after Philly committed to him over the summer on a four-year extension worth $128 million with the potential to reach $144 million ($66 million fully guaranteed).

Michael Vick, who quarterbacked the Eagles from 2009-13, opined on the situation on Fox Sports 1's Speak For Yourself Monday (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia):

"He will fail in Philadelphia. The bar has been set so high by Nick Foles. Regardless of when he came in, [Foles] did what he did and won the Super Bowl. The ceiling has been set. Along with Carson Wentz's character which has been questioned by his teammates and the public, it just makes it difficult for him. I think he's fighting an uphill battle, week in and week out. To win, to be a good teammate. It's a lot. It takes a lot from you to handle that responsibility."

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan shared the same sentiment on ESPN's Get Up:

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham defended Wentz:

This is the first season since Wentz's rookie campaign that injuries haven't sidelined him. His 2017 ended prematurely due to a torn ACL, and Foles stepped in to lead the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. Last season was abbreviated by lingering back issues.

This season, Wentz's only problem has been his performance.

Even so, Philadelphia has a shot at winning a weak NFC East. The Eagles are second in the division to the 6-5 Dallas Cowboys, who they play one more time on Dec. 22.

Up next for the Eagles are the 2-9 Miami Dolphins on Sunday.