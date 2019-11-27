Chelsea's Tammy Abraham Stretchered off with Injury in UCL Match vs. Valencia

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Tammy Abraham was injured on Wednesday during Chelsea's UEFA Champions League visit to Valencia.

The England international left the pitch shortly before half-time, with the striker visibly upset and holding his abdomen.

Abraham had collided with Ezequiel Garay during a corner as they challenged in the air and was stretchered off.

The 22-year-old appeared to land on Garay's boot, contributing to the injury that ended his night.

Chelsea replaced Abraham with Michy Batshuayi, and the Blues collected a 2-2 draw at the Mestalla Stadium.

Frank Lampard gave a positive update on Abraham after the game when reports said the player had been taken to hospital, per James Dutton for MailOnline.



"I’m not sure if that’s true but he’s in the dressing room now," Lampard said when asked if Abraham had gone to hospital. "The word at half-time was it looked quite severe, a bang on the hip. Then the word after the game was it might not be as severe as we first thought."

Valencia missed a flurry of chances on the night, with the west London side riding their luck in Spain.

Carlos Soler had given Valencia the opener five minutes before the interval, but Mateo Kovacic replied a minute later.

Christian Pulisic gave Lampard's team the lead five minutes into the second half. However, Daniel Wass grabbed the equaliser eight minutes from time.

The potential loss of Abraham will be a serious blow for Lampard after the emergence of the player as a top-class goalscorer.

Abraham has scored 11 goals in 18 appearances in the Premier League and Champions League this term, proving himself to be one of the hottest strikers in the world.

If the player is set for a spell in the treatment room, his absence would give Batshuayi or Olivier Giroud an extended run at the point of the attack.

Chelsea will want Abraham back as quickly as possible after his predatory form helped fire them up the table.