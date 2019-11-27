Cowboys' Amari Cooper on Patriots Game: 'Pretty Hard to Dominate' with 2 Targets

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper lamented his lack of opportunities during the team's 13-9 loss Sunday to the New England Patriots.

"The point of the game is to go out there and dominate it. If you don't do that, you should always be frustrated," Cooper told reporters Wednesday after failing to record a catch against the Pats. "I mean, it's pretty hard to dominate a game off of two targets."

It marked the first time the three-time Pro Bowl selection was held without a catch since being acquired by the Cowboys in an October 2018 trade with the Oakland Raiders.

Cooper became the latest NFL receiver to struggle while being covered by Patriots shutdown cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott didn't agree with the premise New England's defense was able to take away his top target, though.

"I wouldn't say that; I thought they made a few more plays and fewer mistakes than we did," Prescott told reporters Sunday.

Cooper also entered the game dealing with a lingering knee injury, but there was no suggestion from the receiver that played a role in his catch-less outing.

After facing the Patriots' second-ranked pass defense, the task doesn't get much easier for the Cowboys' aerial attack as they face off with the Buffalo Bills' No. 3 pass defense on Thanksgiving Day.

Cooper will likely spend most of Thursday's game matched up with Tre'Davious White, who's started to emerge as one of the league's top corners.

That said, playing out of the elements inside AT&T Stadium should provide a boost for Prescott, Cooper and the rest of the Dallas passing game after dealing with rain and wind at Gillette Stadium.

Despite the frustration shown by the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver, they still control their own playoff destiny as the leaders in the NFC East by one game over the Philadelphia Eagles heading into Week 13.