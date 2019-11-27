Report: Luis Urias Traded to Brewers from Padres for Trent Grisham, Zach Davies

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres reportedly traded infielder Luis Urias and starting pitcher Eric Lauer to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday for outfielder Trent Grisham and starting pitcher Zach Davies, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

It's been a busy day for the Padres, who also reportedly signed reliever Drew Pomeranz, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Urias, 22, was a highly regarded prospect in San Diego's farm system but has struggled in the big leagues, hitting .221 with six homers, 29 RBI and 32 runs in 83 games across the past two seasons. According to Passan, Urias is expected to play shortstop for the Brewers. In San Diego, that position is filled by Fernando Tatis Jr.

It's a good get for the Brewers, who addressed a position of need with a young player who has serious upside.

But they also landed the 24-year-old Lauer, who is 14-17 with a 4.40 ERA in 53 games (52 starts) in the past two seasons.

As for the Padres, they acquired the 23-year-old Grisham for the outfield. He hit .231 with six homers, 24 RBI and 24 runs in 51 games for the Brewers last season. More importantly, he hit .300 with 26 homers and 71 RBI in 97 minor league games last year across Double-A and Triple-A.

As for the 26-year-old Davies, he was 10-7 this past season with a career-best 3.55 ERA along with a 1.29 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 159.2 innings (31 starts). Davies has been a nice bottom-of-the-rotation starter in his five seasons with the Brewers.

For both teams, the deal was an exchange of highly regarded prospects at positions of depth. Urias will be expected to be a fixture in the middle of Milwaukee's infield for years, while Grisham joins an outfield fray that includes Hunter Renfroe, Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Franchy Cordero.