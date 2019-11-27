Unai Emery Says His Arsenal 'Future Is Today and Tomorrow' Amid Fan Pressure

Warren Little/Getty Images

Unai Emery isn't thinking about his future at Arsenal beyond Thursday amid mounting unrest among fans and pressure on his position as head coach.

Emery spoke to reporters ahead of the Gunners' UEFA Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt at the Emirates Stadium. The Spaniard addressed questions about how long he will be in the job with a simple answer, per Football.London's James Benge: "My future is today and tomorrow."

He was also asked about how disgruntled supporters may be impacting his attempts to get Arsenal back on track. Emery is focused on reconnecting with unhappy fans, but he also indicated those in the stands can play their part in helping improve the club's dire recent form:

"I know some teams are coming here fearless, playing fearless against us. We need also to be strong with our supporters. We need to connect with them, to show them.

"My wish is tomorrow the supporters, every supporter helps the team and helps the players. We need them. In 90 minutes, I want to connect with them."

Emery's call for solidarity is timely considering the Gunners are being heavily linked with an approach for Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese coach "would be a strong contender" to replace Emery if the latter is dismissed, according to BBC Sport.

Emery appears on borrowed time because of how far the Gunners have fallen off the pace in the Premier League. Arsenal are eighth and eight points adrift of the top four in the race to earn qualification for next season's Champions League.

Winning the Europa League would also put the Gunners back in Europe's most prestigious club tournament. Emery enjoyed three Europa League triumphs with Sevilla, but he has failed to recreate the same magic in north London. He guided Arsenal to the competition's final last season but saw his side beaten 4-1 by Chelsea.

Arsenal no longer produce the artful, attacking football common for most of the near-22 years predecessor Arsene Wenger was in charge. The Gunners struggle to create chances on Emery's watch, while the defence remains a liability.

The fans have responded with widespread disappointment and ire. After Saturday's 2-2 draw with Southampton, a statement from different supporters groups was sent to the club lamenting communication issues and performances, per John Cross of the Daily Mirror.

There has also been a more personal backlash directed toward Emery, with the 48-year-old having a planned speaking engagement at the University Campus of Football Business at Wembley on Friday cancelled. Comments aimed at Emery on social media prompted the cancellation, according to the UCFB (h/t Sky Sports).

In this context, it's hardly surprising Nuno's name is being floated as a candidate to take over, especially since the latter is excelling with Wolves.

He has made the West Midlands club the kind of athletic and efficient counter-attacking outfit Emery has failed to turn the Gunners into:

Despite his mounting problems, Emery will guide Arsenal into the knockout phase of the Europa League for a second season running with a win over Frankfurt. Yet it doesn't look as though even that will be enough to quiet the calls for him to be shown the door.