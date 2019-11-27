Lionel Messi, Barcelona Advance to UCL Knockout Stage with 3-1 Win over Dortmund

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona guaranteed a place in the 2019 UEFA Champions League knockouts on Wednesday after a 3-1 Group F victory over Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez carved up the BVB defence in the opening half-hour, with the hosts sprinting to a 2-0 lead.

Suarez opened the scoring on 29 minutes after an assist by Messi, and the Uruguayan returned the favour four minutes later for the Argentinian to find the back of the net.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann made it 3-0 after 67 minutes, with Messi once again the creator during a decisive Barca attack.

BVB's Jadon Sancho came off the bench to provide a wonderful consolation with 13 minutes remaining.

The Spanish champions handed the Bundesliga side a lesson in the first half, and the Germans were caught in the headlights of Barca's world-class forwards.

Messi had slipped in Suarez in the 21st minute, but the striker's finish was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

Suarez received his reward moments later after once again linking with Messi to devastating effect. The Uruguayan timed his run into the box and fired home with precision for the first of the night.

Barca kept their foot on the gas as they dominated possession. The Catalans were at their most ruthless, and Messi doubled the scoreline.

Mats Hummels was struggling at the back, despite his experience and pedigree, and BVB were desperate to get down the tunnel for half-time in order to regroup.

Barca's energetic pressing continued after the restart, and VAR was called into use again when Messi appeared to be caught by BVB goalkeeper Roman Burki in the box.

However, VAR ruled the forward had dived and he was cautioned for simulation.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Julian Brandt on the hour mark during a rare attack from the visitors, and BVB gathered confidence from that moment.

Barca responded by slowing the game down and maintaining possession, and the home side's pace regressed.

Messi nearly grabbed his side's third of the night with a far-post header, but the diminutive superstar missed the target under pressure.

The game was put to bed moments later when Griezmann slotted home as Barca once again turned on the afterburners.

Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

Suarez's decoy run opened up the German defence and Messi played the perfect pass for the France international to score.

The rest of the match belonged to Sancho, who provided a cameo that showed off his potential.

The England international had been dropped to the bench for the game, but arrived after half-time and proved he should have started.

Sancho caught Ter Stegen by surprise with a stunning effort in the closing stages, finding the top corner from the edge of the box.

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

The 19-year-old was then denied by a fingertip save by the German keeper, who did enough to divert the ball onto the crossbar.

Barca were worthy winners at the final whistle, and BVB are left on seven points with Inter Milan in the battle for second heading into the final qualifying match.

What's Next?

Both teams return to domestic action in their respective capital cities after European commitments. BVB travel to Hertha Berlin on Saturday in the Bundesliga, while Barca visit Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga.