Report: Hansi Flick to Remain Bayern Munich Interim Manager Until End of Season

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/Getty Images

Bayern Munich will allow interim manager Hansi Flick to see out the season rather than let another coach take over before the end.

That's according to Goal's Kerry Hau and Spox, who noted the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel have all been linked with the position. The latter two are employed by Ajax and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively, while Pochettino recently became available after he was let go by Tottenham Hotspur.

Interim manager Flick has done a fine job since Niko Kovac was sacked, winning four of four matches with a total scoreline of 16-0.

That marks the best start any Bayern coach has ever had:

The last win was a 6-0 demolition of Red Star Belgrade on the road in the UEFA Champions League, which secured the top spot in Group B with one match left to play. In the Bundesliga, Bayern chase leaders Borussia Monchengladbach by a single point.

Flick appears popular with the players, and Thomas Muller explained how his clear vision has brought stability to the squad:

With things going Bayern's way again, it makes sense to stick with what is working. It would not be logical for the Bavarians to rush into any decision, and instead, they can do their homework and figure out the right person for the job.

Pochettino remains the most likely candidate, and per Hau and Spox, he's expected to take a break from coaching until at least summer. That timeline would line up perfectly with Bayern's.

The Bavarians would run the risk of losing him to another club willing to work faster, however. Writing for the Mirror, Stan Collymore implored Manchester United to move for the tactician now:

Flick could earn the job for himself during the rest of the 2019-20 campaign, especially if his strong work in Europe continues. Bayern have fallen short in the Champions League since their title in the 2012-13 campaign, but if Flick were to change that, one would have to assume he would become favourite for the job.