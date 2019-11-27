Fiorentina Play Down Federico Chiesa Exit Speculation Amid Juventus Rumours

Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

Fiorentina general director Joe Barone has played down speculation Federico Chiesa is looking to leave the club and has turned down a contract extension, amid rumours linking him to Juventus and Inter Milan.

Per Football Italia, Barone told firenzeviola.it a meeting with the player's father had been arranged beforehand and had nothing to do with a reported transfer request:

"It was a meeting already arranged a couple of weeks ago, and not scheduled for yesterday or today. We have spoken about his future.

"We are working with him and continuing to speak, we have a very good rapport with Federico. But now he must recuperate.

"Our staff are working to get him into the best condition. Federico has another two-and-a-half years on his contract. We must leave him in peace."

Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira reported the winger has turned down a new deal.

Since then, La Viola have highlighted Chiesa's importance to the team whenever possible:

According to Sport Mediaset (h/t Football Italia), Fiorentina have ruled out selling Chiesa to an Italian club if they have to move him.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Fiorentina academy, signing his first contract as a professional in 2016. His father Enrico Chiesa enjoyed some of his best days during his career with La Viola, and the family and club have a close connection. His younger brother is also a member:

Chiesa is regarded as one of the top attacking talents in Italy and recently scored his first goal for the national team. There are questions about Fiorentina's ambition and whether they can match that of their rising star, which has led to persistent exit rumours.

La Viola have failed to finish in the top four of Serie A in the last four seasons, tumbling all the way to 16th place in the 2018-19 campaign. They sit in 10th place, in what has been another underwhelming season.

Chiesa has mostly been linked with Juventus so far, although Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport's Sean O'Brien) has also mentioned the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as possible suitors.

The one club Fiorentina would likely rather not sell to is Juventus due to the rivalry between the two. La Viola have lost some of their most popular players to the Bianconeri over the years, including Roberto Baggio and, most recently, Federico Bernardeschi.

The latter has failed to live up to the hype in Turin so far and should serve as a warning sign with regards to Chiesa. He too was a highly-touted winger and the unquestioned star of Fiorentina but is yet to find his place in a star-studded Juventus side.