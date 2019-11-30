Euro 2020 Draw: Seeding and Schedule of Dates for Group Fixtures

Euro 2020 Draw: Seeding and Schedule of Dates for Group FixturesNovember 30, 2019
The draw for UEFA Euro 2020 took place on Saturday, headlined by a Group of Death featuring European giants Germany, France and Portugal.
They will be joined by the winner of Play-off A, a group of teams consisting of Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary. The draw could need readjusting if host nation Romania qualify, however.
Elsewhere, Italy will face tricky challengers in Switzerland, Turkey and Wales, while Spain take on Poland and Sweden. England will again face 2018 FIFA World Cup foes Croatia and take on the Czech Republic, who beat them during qualifying.
Here is a look at the groups (seeding: 1-4):
Group A: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales
Group B: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland
Group C: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Play-off winner D
Group D: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Play-off winner C
Group E: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Play-off winner B
Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Play-off winner A
The final group positions, include the play-off path winners:
The schedule for the group stages is as follows:
Friday 12 June
Italy vs. Turkey
Saturday 13 June
Wales vs. Switzerland
Denmark vs. Finland
Belgium vs. Russia
Sunday 14 June
Netherlands vs. Ukraine
Austria vs. Play-off winner
England vs. Croatia
Monday 15 June
Play-off winner vs. Czech Republic
Spain vs. Sweden
Poland vs. Play-off winner
Tuesday 16 June
Play-off winner vs. Portugal
Germany vs. France
Wednesday 17 June
Turkey vs. Wales
Italy vs. Switzerland
Finland vs. Russia
Thursday 18 June
Denmark vs. Belgium
Netherlands vs. Austria
Ukraine vs. Play-off winner
Friday 19 June
Croatia vs. Czech Republic
England vs. Play-off winner
Sweden vs. Play-off winner
Saturday 20 June
Spain vs. Poland
Play-off winner vs. France
Portugal vs. Germany
Sunday 21 June
Switzerland vs. Turkey
Italy vs. Wales
Monday 22 June
Russia vs. Denmark
Finland vs. Belgium
Play-off winner vs. Netherlands
Ukraine vs. Austria
Tuesday 23 June
Croatia vs. Play-off winner
Czech Republic vs. England
Wednesday 24 June
Play-off winner vs. Spain
Sweden vs. Poland
Portugal vs. France
Germany vs. Play-off winner
All but 11 teams already knew which group they would be drawn into because of the new format with 12 host cities. Four more teams will qualify through the play-offs, which will look like this, per ESPN FC's Dale Johnson:
The play-offs will take place on March 26 and March 31, and Euro 2020 will run from June 12 to July 12. The semi-finals and final will be played at Wembley Stadium in London, while the tournament will open with the game between Italy and Turkey in Rome.
The intrigue in this year's draw was limited, as a combination of host cities and prohibited clashes between certain nations meant a large portion of teams already knew which group they would be drawn into.
Group B was the most pronounced example, with Belgium, Russia and Denmark assured of a spot, with the only question remaining whether Finland or Wales would join them.
Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was far from happy with what he perceived as "competition distortion":
The Netherlands and Ukraine also knew they would both go in Group C ahead of the draw.
But while the draw didn't sit well with De Bruyne, his Belgium team will be the clear favourites in what appears a manageable Group B. The same can't be said for Group F.
Defending champions Portugal, world champions France and four-time world champions Germany set up an incredible group, and all three teams will like their chances of topping it. They could be joined by Euro 2016 revelations Iceland, who famously knocked out England in the round of 16.
