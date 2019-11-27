Monchi Discusses 'Difficult' Ivan Rakitic Move, Won't Rule out Sevilla Transfer

Joan Monfort/Associated Press

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has opened the door for a transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, but he admitted such a move would be difficult and likely won't be completed in the near future.

Monchi addressed recent speculation regarding the Croat in an interview with Canal Sur Radio (h/t Football Espana's Collin Millar):

"I don't know and maybe in many years, but today it is very difficult. He has a contract with Barcelona and is in Barcelona… However, he has not lost his love for our club, but today it is somewhat implantable.

"There are seven games left before the market opens, and with the coach we will value the options and make decisions."

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Marca (h/t Football Espana) recently reported a transfer agreement has been reached between Rakitic and Barcelona. The former Sevilla star can leave in January, and Movistar+ has reported Atletico Madrid are willing to pay his €40 million valuation.

The 31-year-old played for the Andalusians between 2011 and 2014, winning the UEFA Europa League in his final campaign with Sevilla. He joined Barcelona that summer and immediately became a regular starter for the Catalans.

He had been a first-team regular ever since until the start of the 2019-20 campaign. With just one La Liga start so far and none in the UEFA Champions League, the Croatia international has been the biggest victim of the arrival of Frenkie de Jong.

Arturo Vidal has passed him in the pecking order, while academy graduates Carles Alena and Riqui Puig have added further depth. Rakitic appears expendable, and a January transfer is likely.

Juventus were strongly linked with the midfielder in the past, but club president Fabio Paratici ruled out a transfer earlier this season, per Football Italia:

Movistar+ (h/t Millar) also mentioned Inter Milan and Manchester United as potential January destinations.

A reunion at Sevilla could be an intriguing option for all parties, however. The Andalusians have started the season well and sit in third place in the standings, one point behind Barcelona and Real Madrid―although those two clubs have a match in hand.

Los Palanganas have finished in La Liga's top four just once since 2010 but are in a great position to do so again this season. The added experience of Rakitic, who already knows the club and would need little time to settle in, could be a major boost in midseason.