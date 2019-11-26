Sam Dyson Accused of Domestic Violence by Ex-Girlfriend; MLB Reportedly Probing

Tim Daniels November 26, 2019

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 01: Sam Dyson #49 of the Minnesota Twins reacts after being taken out of the game in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on August 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has reportedly launched an investigation into domestic violence allegations against free-agent relief pitcher Sam Dyson brought forward by ex-girlfriend Alexis Blackburn. 

Ken Rosenthal and Katie Strang of The Athletic reported a source confirmed the individual Blackburn accused of domestic violence in Instagram messages this week was Dyson, though he wasn't named specifically in the social media posts.

In an Instagram account under her cat's name, Snuckles, Blackburn wrote from the cat's perspective: "I don't have to worry about getting hurt because of anger or control. I don't have to be scared of yelling and things being hurled at mom and me."

The post referenced a "preventable incident," of which no further details were provided, and said Blackburn decided to move on from "toxic behavior and people," per The Athletic.

A separate post on her personal page said she'd "allowed more things to happen than I want to admit" which caused her physical, emotional and mental health to "diminish to nothing."

Neither Dyson nor a representative has commented publicly on the allegations.

The 31-year-old Florida native has made stops with the Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins, Texas Rangers, San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins across an eight-year MLB career.

He split 2019 between the Giants and Twins before becoming a free agent at season's end.

