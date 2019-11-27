Champions League 2019: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Wednesday Predictions

Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Holders Liverpool meet Napoli in the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and can book their spot in the last 16 with a victory.

Barcelona can advance out of Group F with a win over Borussia Dortmund, but a defeat could put the Blaugrana in danger of failing to reach the knockout rounds.

In Group H, the tightest in the whole tournament, Chelsea visit Valencia and Lille host Ajax:

Wednesday Fixtures, Predictions, Odds

Group E

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Genk 1-3 Red Bull Salzburg, BT Sport Extra 5 (Home +340, Draw +350, Away -150)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Liverpool 2-2 Napoli, BT Sport 2 (Home -185, Draw +340, Away +460)

Group F

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Barcelona 1-1 Borussia Dortmund, BT Sport ESPN (Home -185, Draw +350, Away +450)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Slavia Prague 1-3 Inter Milan, BT Sport Extra 2 (Home +215, Draw +230, Away +130)

Group G

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET: Zenit Saint Petersburg 1-1 Lyon, BT Sport 1 (Home +140, Draw +250, Away +190)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: RB Leipzig 3-1 Benfica, BT Sport Extra 4 (Home -215, Draw +350, Away +565)

Group H

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 p.m. ET: Valencia 1-3 Chelsea, BT Sport 3 (Home +195, Draw +260, Away +130)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Lille 1-2 Ajax, BT Sport 3 (Home +290, Draw +295, Away -115)

Liverpool have swept almost all before them in 2019-20.

They have 37 points from 13 Premier League matches, only faltering in October's 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

In the Champions League, they have won their last three group games. But back in September, Napoli beat the Reds 2-0 at the Stadio San Paolo.

It was not a one-off, either. The Italian side also beat Liverpool at home in the group stage of last season's Champions League before losing 1-0 when they went to Anfield.

Napoli are in bad shape on and off the pitch, though. They have not won any of their last six in all competitions.

But Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is understandably wary of the damage Carlo Ancelotti's side could cause:

Barca will visit the San Siro to take on Inter Milan on the final matchday of the group stage.

Given the Nerazzurri are a formidable force under manager Antonio Conte, the Blaugrana will be eager to secure their last-16 spot on Wednesday at home to Dortmund:

BVB are not in the best form having drawn 3-3 in the Bundesliga with bottom-of-the-table Paderborn on Friday after their 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich before the international break.

But Barca aren't looking their best, either.

Despite being top of La Liga, Ernesto Valverde's side are an uninspiring proposition at the moment, and they only scraped a win over bottom club Leganes in La Liga on Saturday.

In the reverse Group F fixture in September, Barca were only spared defeat by a fine Marc-Andre ter Stegen display:

They will need to be at their best on Wednesday in order to avoid a tension-filled trip to Milan on December 10.