Manchester City Draw with Shakhtar Donetsk to Clinch UCL Group C's Top Spot

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Manchester City and Shakhtar Donetsk played to a 1-1 draw at Etihad Stadium in the UEFA Champions League.

Ilkay Gundogan put City ahead in the 56th minute after Gabriel Jesus drew in the goalkeeper to set up an easy finish.

Manor Solomon slammed home an equalizer for Shakhtar in the 69th minute.

While the result will be disappointing, one point was enough for City to win Group C and advance to the round of 16 with Dinamo Zagreb falling 2-0 to Atalanta.

Sergio Aguero's 11 goals across the Premier League and Champions League are second on Manchester City behind Raheem Sterling (12). The Argentine striker missed Tuesday's match after suffering a thigh injury in Saturday's 2-1 win over Chelsea, with Jesus taking his place in the starting XI.

Aguero's absence appeared to hinder City's attack in the opening half against Shakhtar. The team had five total shots—equal to its opponent—and two shots on goal.

Shakhtar had the best scoring chance of the opening frame, thanks in large part to a mistake by Ederson. The City goalkeeper ran off his spot to clear away a long ball but whiffed, which allowed Tete an open goal. Fernandinho intervened to keep the score level.

In general, a 0-0 scoreline was a fair reflection of the proceedings:

Gundogan's opener eased some of the anxiety that had been building in Etihad Stadium the longer City went scoreless. Rather than triggering an attacking flurry, though, the goal did little to alter the balance of momentum.

Solomon's equalizer wasn't a complete surprise because City's defending has been a problem all season. The City players were largely tracking Dodo's run down the right and surrounding Junior Moraes in the 18-yard box, completely missing Solomon surging toward goal.

Manchester City showed a little more urgency to grab a winner but couldn't break down Shakhtar's defense. The Ukrainian champions also took any opportunity they could to slow the game down and allow valuable time to run off the clock.

The draw wasn't down to blind luck for Shakhtar. They were solid at both ends of the pitch and might have walked away as winners had Tete capitalized on his golden opportunity in the first half.

As underwhelming as the outcome might be for City manager Pep Guardiola, his squad achieved its objective by winning the group with one match to go.

What's Next?

City close out the group stage Dec. 11 away to Dinamo Zagreb. Shakhtar host Atalanta as they hope to finish second in the group.