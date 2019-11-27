FC Astana vs. Manchester United: Europa League Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Manchester United have top spot in Group I in sight when they travel to Kazakhstan to face FC Astana in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

A United win, coupled with AZ Alkmaar failing to do the same against Partizan Belgrade in the group's other match, would guarantee the Red Devils qualify for the last 32 in first place.

United are favoured by the oddsmakers, despite a youthful squad and recent struggles in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are ninth domestically, but the Norwegian continues to rely on youngsters, with 19-year-old Max Taylor added to the group for Thursday.

Date: Thursday, November 28

Time: 3:50 p.m. GMT/10:50 a.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live

Odds

Astana: +210 (bet $100 to win $210)

United: +130 (bet $100 to win $130)

Draw: +240

Odds per Caesars.

Taylor, who has returned to action after cancer treatment, told Adam Marshall of the club's official website what it means to have received a call-up to the senior squad: "It's been a dream since I can remember ever kicking a ball—being a Manchester United first-team player."

The centre-back could give Solskjaer the option to rest either one of Harry Maguire or Victor Lindelof. Both struggled during Sunday's 3-3 draw away to Sheffield United.

Solskjaer has already seen the benefits of trusting academy graduates in defence, with 19-year-old Brandon Williams making an impression at left-back.

Like Williams, teenage striker Mason Greenwood was also on the scoresheet at Bramall Lane. The 18-year-old has made the most of his chances in this competition, having scored the winner when United narrowly beat Astana at Old Trafford in September.

Greenwood was also on target when United hammered Partizan 3-0 in this competition earlier this month. His performances mean Solskjaer isn't likely to abandon his faith in youth anytime soon:

It would be in the Red Devils' interest to rest some established veterans with league wins desperately needed. United host Aston Villa on Sunday before a crucial two-game tilt against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Results in those games will go a long way to determining whether United have a realistic chance of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League by finishing in the top four. If not, then winning the Europa League, a trophy the club claimed in 2017, will be the only realistic route back to Europe's top table.

Astana haven't been able to make headway in this competition and will enter Thursday's game off the back of conceding 11 goals in two heavy defeats to Alkmaar.