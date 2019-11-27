2019 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Gerrit Cole, Zack Wheeler and More

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

MLB's hot stove is slowly building to a boil.

A smattering of signings have already been executed, and the action should ramp up with December's Winter Meetings.

Ahead of that buildup, we're getting a clearer picture of which teams will be chasing this offseason's top talents. We'll break down the latest buzz below.

Dodgers Eyeing Trio of Stars



The Los Angeles Dodgers apparently aren't ones to rest on their laurels.

They have won seven straight NL West titles, picked up six postseason series wins over that stretch and twice reached the World Series.

And yet, MLB Network's Jon Heyman hears the team will look at the biggest and brightest stars in this free-agent class:

Perhaps the second half of that tweet is most relevant, though.

The Dodgers are far from alone in their interest in Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg and Anthony Rendon. But if they're planning to show restraint, that doesn't sound like the way to score a top-tier free agent, especially when all three are Scott Boras clients.

"I think we're about to make Scott richer than he already is," Rendon said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The dollars tied to these three could be astronomic, and the Dodgers might deem their needs as not being great enough to justify the costs. While L.A. can never be ruled out, this sounds more like due diligence on the off chance that one goes for less than expected.

Prediction: Cole signs with Angels, Rendon joins Rangers and Strasburg stays with Nationals.

Twins Set Sights on Zack Wheeler

Not every free-agent class would bump Zack Wheeler to the second tier, but this is what happens when you hit the market at the same time as Cole and Strasburg.

Wheeler stands out as the ace alternative in this class. He has that level of upside (3.31 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP in 2018), but he's not quite consistent enough to command top dollar.

Still, the bidding for his services figures to be ferocious. The Minnesota Twins will likely be a part of that, per Heyman:

Already there have been rumblings that the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox will be serious Wheeler suitors. It would make sense for the Twins to be another after they just won 101 games despite their starters pitching to a collective 4.19 ERA.

Then again, that's true of enough teams that it's probably best to take the field over any individual suitor.

Prediction: Wheeler signs with White Sox.

Phillies Target Bumgarner, Gregorius



In March, the Philadelphia Phillies inked a record-breaking pact with Bryce Harper.

That won't shy them away from making another huge investment (or investments) this time around.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported the Phillies have eyes for both Madison Bumgarner and Didi Gregorius:

Bumgarner might be losing speed, but he's still an elite innings eater (207.2 this past season) with a wealth of postseason experience (and excellence). Gregorius had his 2019 season delayed by recovery from 2018 Tommy John surgery, but he still tallied 16 homers and 61 RBI in only 82 games.

The Phillies could use both. Their pockets are deep enough to get at least one.

Prediction: Bumgarner signs with Braves, Phillies get Gregorius.