Europa League 2019: Matchday 5 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Arsenal can secure their spot in the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League knockout rounds if they avoid defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Manchester United are already through, but they will be keen to take a tighter grip on top spot in Group L with a victory at FC Astana.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard's Rangers are in action at Feyenoord in Group G, and PSV Eindhoven visit Sporting CP in a very tight Group D.

Here are all the fixtures for Thursday's Matchday 5, along with predictions, odds and viewing information:

Group A

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: F91 Dudelange 1-2 Apoel Nicosia (Home +310, Draw +300, Away -125)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Sevilla 3-1 FK Qarabag (Home -250, Draw +390, Away +675)

Group B

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Lugano 1-1 FC Copenhagen (Home +205, Draw +205, Away +155)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Malmo FF 3-2 Dynamo Kiev (Home +180, Draw +225, Away +160)

Group C

3:50 p.m. GMT/10:50 a.m. ET: FK Krasnodar 1-0 FC Basel (Home -125, Draw +320, Away +290)

3:50 p.m. GMT/10:50 a.m. ET: Trabzonspor 0-2 Getafe (Home +450, Draw +290, Away -160)

Group D

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Rosenborg 1-1 LASK (Home +350, Draw +310, Away -140)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Sporting CP 2-2 PSV Eindhoven, BT Sport Extra 2 (Home +145, Draw +245, Away +185)

Group E

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Celtic 3-1 Rennes, BT Sport 3 (Home -180, Draw +340, Away +460)



8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Lazio 1-1 CFR Cluj, BT Sport Extra 2 (Home -215, Draw +355, Away +570)

Group F

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Arsenal 2-2 Eintracht Frankfurt, BT Sport 2 (Home -105, Draw +260, Away +285)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Vitoria Guimaraes 1-0 Standard Liege (Home +120, Draw +245, Away +225)

Group G

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Feyenoord 1-1 Rangers, BT Sport 3 (Home +150, Draw +235, Away +185)

8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET: Young Boys 1-2 FC Porto, BT Sport Extra 2 (Home +185, Draw +250, Away +140)

Group H

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: CSKA Moscow 3-0 Ludogorets Razgrad (Home +100, Draw +245, Away +285)

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: Ferencvarosi TC 0-1 Espanyol (Home +170, Draw +230, Away +165)

Group I

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: Oleksandria 1-3 VfL Wolfsburg (Home +450, Draw +320, Away -170)

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: Saint-Etienne 2-2 KAA Gent (Home +135, Draw +245, Away +200)

Group J

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: Istanbul Basaksehir 0-2 Roma (Home +250, Draw +280, Away +100)

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: RZ Pellets WAC 1-4 Borussia Monchengladbach (Home +350, Draw +295, Away -135)

Group K

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: Besiktas 0-0 Slovan Bratislava (Home +125, Draw +280, Away +190)

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: Sporting Braga 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, BT Sport 2 (Home +160, Draw +180, Away +225)

Group L

3:50 p.m. GMT/10:50 a.m. ET: FC Astana 2-3 Manchester United, BT Sport 2 (Home +225, Draw +225, Away +125)

5:55 p.m. GMT/12:55 ET: AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Partizan Belgrade (Home -195, Draw +360, Away +475)

Live-streaming links: BT Sport App, B/R Live



Odds per Caesars

Arsenal are enduring one of their worst spells in recent memory.

They have not won a game in any competition since October 24, a run of six matches:

On Saturday, the Gunners needed a stoppage-time goal from Alexandre Lacazette to earn a point against lowly Southampton, and they were booed from the Emirates Stadium pitch:

Unai Emery's position at the club is hanging by a thread, and anything other than a victory on Thursday will pile even further pressure on the Spaniard, even though a draw would take them through.

Eintracht are in their own rut at the moment after three losses on the bounce, but they will have genuine ambitions of getting something from their meeting against Arsenal given the north London club's current malaise.

ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty Images

Rangers, meanwhile, are on a run of six consecutive victories, and in their most recent outing in the Europa League, they recorded a landmark 2-0 win over Porto.

Only three points separate all four teams in Group G.

However, Gerrard's side are one of the front-runners as they are tied on seven points with group leaders Young Boys.

A victory over Feyenoord, who they beat 1-0 at home in September, would put the Dutch side out of the tournament, but even a draw would be a decent result as Rangers aim to reach the knockout rounds of a European competition for the first time since 2010-11.